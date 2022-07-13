Aaron Mooy to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Aaron Mooy has starred at Championship level previously.

The Australian midfielder proved a hit at Huddersfield Town when he arrived in Yorkshire back in 2016, going on to become a key player for the club as they won promotion to the Premier League.

After two seasons with the Terriers in the top-flight, Mooy moved to Brighton on loan, which was made permanent soon after, adding further to his Premier League experience.

Since leaving the AMEX, the player has been playing in China, but reports suggest he is now on the way out of Shanghai Port.

Several Championship clubs are said to be interested – including Middlesbrough.

What do we know so far?

The first report and only report that we have got regarding Middlesbrough’s interest came from The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath

McGrath reported that Mooy is set to return to England as a free agent after leaving Shanghai Port in China.

There are several Championship clubs said to be interested in the 31-year-old, with Norwich City, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and others, reportedly interested, alongside Middlesbrough.

Since McGrath’s report surfaced, it has today been claimed by YorkshireLive that Huddersfield have no interest in a reunion with their former star this summer.

In that case, and if Middlebrough’s transfer interest is real, that is one less club for Boro to compete with for his signature.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s hard to say for sure, but certainly Boro have to be high up on Mooy’s list were he to make the move to one of the aforementioned clubs.

With Huddersfield reportedly off the table, you’d have to think that Boro and Norwich would have the upper hand over the likes of Swansea and Birmingham just purely because the latter clubs struggled in the Championship last term.

It could be that the club are looking for reinforcements in central areas this summer, too, with Martin Payero looking like he is heading for the exit door, and Marcus Tavernier having been consistently linked with Premier League clubs this summer.

If those two do depart, all of a sudden, Chris Wilder’s side are looking a bit light in the centre of the park, and on a free transfer, Mooy would certainly be an experienced, quality option.

With so many clubs in for him, I wouldn’t say it is likely to happen, but I certainly would not rule Boro out.