Aaron Mooy back to Huddersfield Town: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Huddersfield Town are in the middle of a transitional summer.

Carlos Corberan has departed the John Smith’s Stadium, quitting unexpectedly last week, whilst key players could be sold in the remainder of the transfer window as they chase their Premier League dream away from Huddersfield.

As a result of that, new faces will be added to Danny Schofield’s squad, in a bid to give Corberan’s successor the best possible chance of success.

One player recently claimed to be on Huddersfield’s radar is former hero Aaron Mooy, who is a free agent after leaving Shanghai Port FC.

What do we know so far?

Mike McGrath at The Telegraph claimed that Huddersfield were one club interested in bringing Mooy back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mooy, now 31, was the star of David Wagner’s promotion-winning side in 2016/17 and subsequently impressed in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Swansea City have also been credited with an interest.

However, further reports from Yorkshire Live have stated that Mooy is in-fact not a target this summer.

Is it likely to happen?

Despite much excitement bubbling away amongst the Huddersfield fans, the truth is, it doesn’t feel like this is a possibility this summer.

David Kasumu has been signed and Jack Rudoni is expected to come in on a long-term contract from AFC Wimbledon, bolstering the midfield numbers even in the event of Lewis O’Brien’s exit.

They are very post-2020 Huddersfield signings in that they are from the lower leagues, fitting into the club’s wage structure as they recover from two years in the Premier League. There’s a whole different article to be written as to why Mooy, who has spent two years in China, wouldn’t fit that structure.

Ultimately, this summer is about looking forwards rather than backwards as Huddersfield settle in for another year of Championship football.

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What squad number did Tom Lees wear in 2021/22? 4 5 26 32