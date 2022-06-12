Aaron Lennon shares message with Burnley supporters ahead of his departure

Aaron Lennon has taken to Twitter to share a message with Burnley’s supporters ahead of his upcoming departure from the club.

As confirmed by the Clarets’ official website, Lennon will become a free-agent when his current contract expires at the end of June after the club opted against offering him fresh-terms.

The winger is one of 14 senior players who Burnley have decided to part ways with following their relegation to the Championship.

The Clarets will now need to make a host of signings in the coming months in order to bolster their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier later this year.

Lennon re-joined Burnley on a free transfer last year following a spell with Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

During his second spell at the club, the winger made 28 appearances in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old only managed to show glimpses of his talent at this level as he scored twice for the Clarets.

After the club announced that Lennon would be leaving, the former Everton man took to Twitter to reflect on his time at Turf Moor.

Lennon posted: “It’s been a pleasure once again, thank you to everyone at Burnley FC.

“I wish all associated at Burnley all the very best.

“Great club, enjoyed my time there!

“Looking forward to my next mission, ready to go again!”

The Verdict

Having hinted that he is not looking to retire from football this summer after leaving Burnley, it will be intriguing to see where Lennon ends up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The winger may fancy his chances of delivering the goods in the Championship for another club whilst a move to a Premier League side may also be on the cards.

Burnley meanwhile will unquestionably need to bolster their attacking options in the coming months.

After only managing to find the back of the net on 34 occasions in the top-flight last season, the Clarets simply have to try and secure moves for players who are capable of setting the Championship alight with their displays.