Aaron Henry speaks out on impact of key figure at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in seven seasons after a 1-0 victory at Walsall on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks have rotated their squad and handed opportunities to younger players in the competition, and 18-year-old central midfielder Aaron Henry has been one of the main beneficiaries of that.

The ball playing midfielder scored a late equaliser in the first round, as Charlton got past Queens Park Rangers on penalties and he played 85 minutes at the Bescot Stadium in midweek before being replaced by George Dobson.

Henry spent time on loan at Wealdstone in the National League last season and made his first league appearance for the Addicks in a 1-1 draw against Cambridge United last Saturday.

The 18-year-old gave an insight into the impact that Ben Garner has had on him and the group, since arriving in the summer to replace Johnnie Jackson in the dugout, when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “He has been really good.

“All of the boys are on the same page with him.

“He is honest and he makes it clear what he wants from you, and that is when you want to give it to him and do your best.

“He has been really good with me, he tells me what I need to do better and tells me when I do well.

“I feel like we are in a really good position.”

Henry, despite his age, is above Jake Forster-Caskey and Alex Gilbey in the pecking order at the moment, and league starts may not be too far away if he can continue to show promise.

The Verdict

There is still a chance that Henry heads out on loan at some point this season, with George Dobson, Albie Morgan, Conor McGrandles, Scott Fraser, Jack Payne and potentially Sean Clare still higher in Garner’s estimation to start in a midfield three, however with the hectic schedule in League One, and Dobson already being dropped once this term, further first team opportunities will likely arise.

Unable to compete at the top end of the third tier financially, the up and coming crop of players from the youth system may be the club’s most likely route back to the Championship, and Henry could be a shining example of that in the next few years.