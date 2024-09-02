This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With the transfer window slamming shut last Friday night, Football League clubs, including QPR, have got to deal with the talents at their disposal until January as the season gets into full swing.

Most clubs will be left feeling some regret about the one that got away, or a lack of reinforcements in a certain area, with deficiencies becoming apparent once the season got underway last month.

Queens Park Rangers will be no different, with the R’s picking up their first victory of the season against Luton Town hours before the transfer deadline loomed.

Despite bringing in ten new faces to Loftus Road over the summer, there may still be room for improvement in the Hoops’ squad, and Football League World’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has highlighted one area that he feels his team could be lacking.

Queens Park Rangers may regret not finding Michael Frey, Zan Celar alternative

Rangers brought Slovenian international Zan Celar to the club in the summer, with the 25-year-old joining the West London outfit from Lugano in a reported £1.7 million deal.

The frontman joined Michael Frey as an option up top for Marti Cifuentes’ side, although both play a similar sort of style of play, given the pair’s domineering stature.

While Frey has netted three times in five matches in all competitions, Celar is yet to get off the mark for his new side, and Moir believes a reliance on those two players up top may prove to be QPR’s undoing in the months to come.

The Rangers fan said: “I think a lot of fans - including myself - were quite frustrated that we didn’t sign another striker to give us a different option going forward.

“At the end of the day, we are now going to be reliant on Michael Frey and Zan Celar, and probably at a push putting Alfie Lloyd or Rayan Kolli up front.

“It is a slight risk, obviously Frey has started really well, although Celar is yet to score. I am sure that will come, but it is going to be fairly difficult.

Michael Frey 24/25 QPR stats (All competitions) Appearances 5 Goals 3 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 1.05 As of 2/9/24, Source: FBRef

“If one of them get an injury we have got to rely on just those two in terms of strikers.”

Free agent Aaron Connolly could still be a potential QPR option

With Lyndon Dykes also leaving the club to join League One side Birmingham City, Rangers could prove to regret not bringing in an alternative option to find some goals as the season progresses.

A lack of alternative option has already been seen to hamper the R’s this season, as they were unable to break down a Plymouth Argyle side that played over an hour with ten men, and finished the match with just nine players on the pitch.

Moir has already set his sights on a perfect addition to the squad in Aaron Connolly, who is still a free agent after leaving Hull City in the summer, with the forward offering an injection of pace up top that Rangers seem to be lacking at this moment in time.

The Hoops fan continued: “He is still available on a free transfer now, although the fact that he has not been picked up already is probably a bit of a red flag.

“But he is a player who still has got a fair bit of potential in him, he is still fairly young, he is quite quick, and he has the potential capabilities to score a few goals at this level.

“He would have added pace that we need up front, and it would have just given a different option, because Frey and Celar are fairly similar in a way.

“I just think we need pace up front, and Aaron Connolly on a free transfer would give you that, but he is still available on a free, so you never know he might still sign for someone, and we might even be looking at him.

“But I would have liked to have seen a pacy striker to see a different option, and Aaron Connolly would tick a few boxes for me.”