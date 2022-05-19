Aaron Connolly speaks out on Middlesbrough player with “incredible” energy

Although Middlesbrough were disappointed not to get play-off football this season, one person who came away feeling positive about the season was Marcus Tavernier.

Since coming through Middlesbrough’s academy in 2017, fans have been fairly split on Tavernier despite him being a mainstay in the side.

However, he has really come into his own this season and since Chris Wilder switched his position to a more central midfield role that has allowed him to excel in the strongest areas of his game, he has started to become more appreciated at the club.

Wilder has often spoken highly of the 23-year-old this season stressing his importance in the side but teammate Aaron Connolly has also expressed his appreciation of the player as he featured him in his five-a-side team in the Boro programme and said (via Teesside Live): “Yves Bissouma at Brighton is a joke when it comes to running about, but so is Tav here. Tav’s energy around the pitch is incredible.

“I’ve played against him before when he was more like a winger, so when I came here I was expecting the player I’d played against. He did something like 16km at Manchester United in the FA Cup. He’s got the best workmate of any player I’ve ever played with. In that game against United we were attacking and we lost the ball…Tav has gone all the way back with Pogba and nicked the ball off him.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubting that Marcus Tavernier has had a brilliant season this year and been one of the most important parts of Chris Wilder’s team.

It’s clear that his talent has been recognised by both his manager and his teammates which is the sign of a player you want in your side.

By all accounts, Tavernier’s work rate is top class and at only 23-years-old, you can’t help but feel as though he is a player with a great future ahead of him.

As long as he combines his talent with the work ethic he currently has, he will continue to pick up more fans in the terraces.