Aaron Connolly sends motivated message on the back of Middlesbrough’s win over Derby

Middlesbrough are up into the top six of the Sky Bet Championship table and will have every intention of staying there at the least between now and the end of this campaign.

The Boro have been brilliant since Chris Wilder’s arrival and have shown form that would certainly deserve a top six finish as a bare minimum.

Indeed, there’s a feel-good factor around Teesside right now and it appears the players are motivated to keep it going, with Aaron Connolly a chief example of that.

He helped inspire Boro’s win over Derby County at the weekend as they ran out 4-1 victors against the Rams and it earned him a spot in the Championship’s official Team of the Week.

He won’t be resting on his laurels, though, as he took to Twitter to reflect on his selection:

The Verdict

This is the exact spirit that Boro fans want to see from their players and it is clear that Wilder has installed a real winning mentality at the club with footballers that are eager to build on their successes rather than sit back and be happy with what they’ve got.

That’s a culture that should breed success sooner rather than later and right now Boro look a good bet for a spot back in the Premier League.

