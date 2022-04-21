Aaron Connolly sends five-word message to Middlesbrough supporters amid play-off push

Middlesbrough have it all to do to force their way back into the Championship play-offs after their disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town last time out.

Boro may have to win all four of their remaining fixtures to book their spot in the top six, but that said, they do have one of the kinder run-ins towards the top end.

Chris Wilder’s men’s final quartet is as follows: Swansea City away, Cardiff City at home, Stoke City at home and finally Preston North End away.

They will be expected to take six points at The Riverside, but a win at Swansea this weekend would put them in a strong position to leapfrog Millwall and Sheffield United in the coming weeks.

Aaron Connolly took to Instagram to issue a rallying cry to supporters with 12 points still up for grabs.

He posted: “Still all to play for…”

Connolly’s loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion has not gone entirely to plan so far with the 22-year-old finding the net just twice in 18 appearances.

Competition for places at the top of the pitch is fierce at The Riverside, meaning that the Irishman could struggle for frequent opportunities in the remaining fixtures.

The Verdict

Matt Crooks will be out through suspension, due to an accumulation of yellow cards, for the next two games, adding further importance on the performances of Riley McGree in the short term.

At their best, Boro have been right up there in the Championship since Wilder took over, but teams seem to be working them out a little bit.

Cardiff, Preston and Stoke could all adopt a sit back and contain approach against them, which puts a lot of pressure of Isaiah Jones to deliver the creative goods from right wing back.

Marc Bola has replaced Neil Taylor at left wing back in recent weeks, but is probably more suited to playing on the left of a back three than as a creative player.