Aaron Connolly has admitted that he has been taken by surprise by just how big Sunderland is since joining the club.

The forward arrived as a free agent in October in a bid to bolster the team’s attacking options.

The Irishman was available after departing Hull City in the summer, and has since gone on to feature six times for Régis Le Bris’ side in the Championship.

He is yet to score his first goal for the club, having started just once, but could prove a key part of the team in their bid to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Connolly has previously played in the top flight with Brighton, as well as in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Hull.

Connolly makes Sunderland size admission

Connolly has admitted that he only realised just how big of a club Sunderland are across three different moments since joining the team.

He referenced when he first came to the club, the 2-2 draw at home against Leeds United, as well as seeing the level of support across Wearside.

“I think there were really three moments when I properly realised the size of the club,” said Connolly, via The Northern Echo.

“First, it was when my dad was driving me up here.

“I was watching the Middlesbrough game on my phone, and you could just see the atmosphere.

“Then, there was the Leeds home game.

“Then, I was in the gym, and I think I saw four different people wearing Sunderland shirts.

“It’s a massive, massive club, and it’s something I underestimated before I came here.”

Connolly made his first appearance for Sunderland in a 1-0 win over his former club Hull in October, coming off the bench in the final quarter of an hour.

The striker’s only start in Le Bris’ side came in a 0-0 draw against Preston North End earlier this month.

Sunderland’s promotion challenge

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland went into the November international break sitting top of the Championship table.

The Black Cats have drawn their last three games, which has seen Sheffield United move to level on points in second.

Third place Leeds are also only two points further back, highlighting how close things still are in the mix for the automatic promotion places.

Up next for Le Bris’ team is a trip to face an in-form Millwall side on 23 November in a 3pm kick-off.

Sunderland are managing Connolly well so far

Connolly’s significant injury issues in the past have not been an issue at Sunderland so far, with Le Bris managing his minutes well up to this point.

The forward has the potential to be very useful for the team’s promotion push, as he has proven himself as a goal-scorer at this level.

While he hasn’t found the back of the net yet, it’s still not a major concern given he is still mostly being used as a secondary option.

But if he can find his feet and get back into his best form, then this signing could prove a real masterstroke by the end of the campaign.