Sheffield United enjoyed a strong transfer window as they made several strong signings whilst retaining some of their top talent.

Some of the highlights were the additions of Alfie Gilchrist, Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows, who all look set to play a large part this season.

Meanwhile, keeping a player like Vinícius Souza could be the difference maker for Chris Wilder's side, with the Brazilian already showcasing his impressive levels so far this campaign.

Despite all this activity, Wilder may still want to add some new players to his squad.

With the window shut, the Blades would have to turn their interest to the free agent market and there are a plethora of quality players currently available. So, at Football League World we have highlighted two individuals who could be exceptional additions for Sheffield United.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly would have been more expectant of a prosperous career when he broke onto the scene in 2019-20 for Brighton and Hove Albion.

A double against Tottenham Hotspur early on in that season cemented him as a bright talent. Unfortunately, since then, it hasn't quite gone to plan, with a permanent move to Hull City last season not working out.

Despite scoring eight goals in 28 Championship games, he was released and is now in search of the next chapter of his career.

A dynamic striker, he would be a great signing for the Blades. Whilst he wouldn't be first or second-choice for Wilder with Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell taking those roles, he could certainly play a part, with the Irishman offering something different to Rhian Brewster within the squad.

In addition, over the course of his career, he has sometimes played on the right or left-hand side of a striker, so he could offer cover for the likes of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Gustavo Hamer.

At 24-years-old, he also offers potential resale value, meaning that if things don’t work out at Bramall Lane, it wouldn’t significantly impact the club’s finances.

With Brewster not getting much of a look in, plus he and Campbell frequently sidelined due to injuries, Moore will need a reliable backup. Therefore, signing the former Tigers striker would be a sensible move from the Blades hierarchy. We know Wilder likes a strong pool of No.9s and adding another would do no harm at all.

Liam Cooper

Losing Auston Trusty on the final day of the window leaves Sheffield United somewhat short-changed at centre-back. While players like Gilchrist and Rhys Norrington-Davies are capable of filling the role, Trusty’s departure means the squad now only has three dedicated central defenders available.

This should see them turn to the free agent market, and the former Leeds United captain, Liam Cooper, is currently available.

The Scottish international has been a hot topic this summer, with a number of Championship clubs interested. Most recently, Derby County were keen on the 33-year-old, but there have been no further developments.

This outcome should see Sheffield United swoop in and offer Cooper a one-two year deal at the club, as he will bring a great deal of experience.

Over 200 Championship games cannot be sniffed at, and although he wouldn't be a starter, he would be a great figure to have around the changing room.

Cooper's career stats, per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 66 2 1 Championship 207 9 4 League Two 70 5 1

Geographically, it also makes sense, with the defender being based in Yorkshire and at this stage of his career, you can't see him wanting to move far.

This deal should be a no-brainer for Sheffield United, as they will need depth across all positions to succeed this season.