Sunderland have confirmed the departure of striker Aaron Connolly to Championship rivals Millwall – with both the player and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealing the motivation behind the move.

It was announced on Thursday 16 January that Connolly had left the Black Cats by mutual consent, and will now join the Lions.

The 24-year-old signed for Sunderland as a free agent in late September following his release from Hull City after spending one season at the MKM Stadium, but has struggled to make an impact in Regis Le Bris' squad this term.

Aaron Connolly's 24/25 Sunderland stats (all competitions) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played Average match rating 11 1 0 360 6.1/10

He will now join a Millwall side who have scored the joint-fewest goals (24) in the Championship so far this season, as they head into their 26th game of the season at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly and Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman detail reasons for Millwall move

Speaking via the club website, both Connolly and Kristjaan Speakman took the opportunity to detail the reasons behind the Republic of Ireland international's Millwall move.

Speakman said: “Aaron leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for his contribution this season. He's in a really good place and has a desire to play more regular minutes, which is only natural considering his journey.

"I’m really pleased for him, as sometimes it’s forgotten that these players are regular people, who need care and support. We enjoy developing players and I think we’ve played an important part in Aaron’s story, which is something our players, staff, and supporters should be very proud of.”

In his departing words to Sunderland, Connolly would make it obvious how much respect and admiration he has for the football club and its supporters.

He said: “When I spoke to Kristjaan, I just thanked him for the opportunity this Club gave me when many others wouldn’t. It is something I will never forget and the love I felt from the fans after my first interview until my final game is something that I will always be grateful for.

"Physically and mentally, I leave Sunderland in a good place and I owe a lot of that to the people at the Club, including my team-mates and the staff.

"I’m now ready to play games regularly and I appreciate the Club’s understanding in allowing me to pursue this opportunity. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best of luck for what I’m sure will be a memorable end to a great season.”

Aaron Connolly will surely see more playing time with Millwall than he was getting at Sunderland

Turning 25 on 28 January, Connolly is at the stage of his career where playing regular football is essential, and that hasn't been the case at the Stadium of Light this season.

However, Millwall presents an opportunity to the Irishman to change that, as Alex Neil's side are struggling to score goals, and they are fairly light on the ground in their striking department.

Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn suffered a foot injury in early December, and isn't expected to return to the squad for some time yet.

Tom Bradshaw has completed a move to fellow Championship side Oxford United, leaving just Macaulay Langstaff, Mihailo Ivanovic and recently recalled Tom Leahy as his only natural centre-forward options.

As such, Connolly will arrive at The Den to find somewhat of a striking situation that he could go a long way to resolving, and as such, his presence will be a welcome addition to Neil's squad.

Having proven that he can score goals at Championship level from his time with Hull City, as well as showing Premier League potential from his earlier days with Brighton & Hove Albion, Connolly has the feeling of being a low-risk, high-reward addition for Millwall.

At the very least, this move should hand him a real chance to play meaningful minutes in the second tier once again, something which his departing Sunderland message makes clear as being something he so clearly desires.