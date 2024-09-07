While the transfer window has come to a close, there are a still a number of players who are yet to find themselves a club for the season ahead.

Whether they are still mulling over their options or are yet to be approached for a side, there is still a pool of talent to be delved into in the weeks to come, with some experienced Championship campaigners still left unemployed.

After failing to find a win in their first four league matches of the season, Plymouth Argyle may be tempted to lure one or two faces to Home Park before too long, in the hope of seeing an upturn in results.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who could still make a difference to Wayne Rooney’s side, if the former Birmingham City man decides to reach out in the coming weeks.

Jake Livermore

Argyle are calling out for an enforcer in the middle of the park as it stands, with the midfield being overrun time and time again, leaving teams with ample chances to slice the side apart at will.

Rooney is lacking a player who can stick a foot in and break up play from the opposition, while also having the ability to kickstart attacks once possession has been regained.

Overall, there is a lack of Championship experience in the side to boot, and bringing in a player with a wealth of knowledge on the second tier like Jake Livermore could make all the difference in the season to come.

Jake Livermore 2023/24 Watford Stats (FBRef) Appearances 30 Starts 25 Goals 3 Assists 1

He may be 34-years-old, but the former Hull City and Watford man still featured 30 times for the Hornets in the league last season, and would be a valued member of the side to help control things in the engine room.

Even if it was just on a year’s contract to help steady the ship, the tidy central midfielder would likely be an upgrade on the likes of Adam Randell and Jordan Houghton in that role, while also helping to rouse his teammates with his commandeering attitude.

Aaron Connolly

Argyle have only found the back of the net twice in their four league matches this season, with a recognised striker yet to get themselves on the scoresheet in the current campaign.

Ryan Hardie is a mere passenger at times in the final third as play switches from side to side without a cutting edge, while Muhamed Tijani has so far struggled to adapt to the rigours of the second tier.

Michael Obafemi has shown glimpses since his loan move from Burnley, but Argyle could be tempted to bring in a player of Aaron Connolly’s quality into the side, with the Irishman able to operate up top or from a wide position.

The 24-year-old netted eight times in 28 matches for Hull City in the previous campaign, but has been without a club since the summer, and Argyle should be looking to capitalise on his availability.

While Argyle are trying to act sustainability in their attempts to stay in the Championship, spending some of their budget on the wages of a player who could potentially keep them in the division seems like a shrewd move, and Connolly’s availability should be explored before a divisional rival snaps him up.