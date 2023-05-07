Aaron Connolly has issued a message to Hull City supporters following his latest injury setback.

The Irish international has likely played his final game for the Tigers as he comes to the end of his loan spell.

Aaron Connolly pens Hull City message

Connolly signed for Hull City in the January transfer window and initially got off to a bright start under Liam Rosenior.

However, injury issues have kept him out of action since mid-February, with his last appearance coming in a 0-0 draw with Stoke City.

It was hoped that Connolly could recover in time to return to action with Hull, but illness and a further setback in his recovery process have combined to keep him out of contention for Monday’s clash with Luton Town.

The 23-year-old has issued a message to supporters in response to the end of his time with Hull.

“Been one of the most enjoyable parts of my career @hullcity despite the crazy injury that cut my playing time short, whatever happens next I’ll always have fond memories of my time here,” wrote Connolly, via Instagram.

The Irishman burst onto the scene with a big-game performance against Tottenham in 2019, but has not been able to live up to those standards in the years since.

What next for Aaron Connolly?

Connolly is set to return to Brighton at the end of the season, where a decision will need to be made over his future.

It has been reported that he is set to leave the Seagulls in the summer following three loan stints in the last 18 months.

Perhaps a return to the MKM Stadium could be on the cards for next season, but no decision has yet been made over whether Hull will pursue the signature of the striker.

Hull are currently 14th in the Championship table going into Monday’s final game of the season.

Should Hull look to sign Aaron Connolly this summer?

His performances in the team showed some decent promise, but injuries have made it difficult to judge.

If the deal is right then perhaps this could be a good move for Hull, but it will also depend on the forward’s ability to remain fully fit.

The Irish international has a lot of promise, but off-field issues have prevented him from fulfilling his potential.

He is a very talented player, and perhaps Rosenior could be the man to finally get the best out of him, but it would still be a risky deal depending on the potential figures involved.