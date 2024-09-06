After Burnley's hectic window, the last thing Clarets boss Scott Parker will want to think about is transfers, but there are some hidden gems out there which could prove useful in their pursuit for promotion.

The Clarets' strategy was an interesting one, as chairman Alan Pace seemingly encouraged the selling of key players. Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Sander Berge and Anass Zaroury all departed Turf Moor for fees that Parker has been able to reinvest.

Burnley have brought in some intriguing players to Turf Moor this summer, with the acquisition of Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United, Joe Worrall, who has experience of the Championship, and some strong loan signings, including Jeremy Sarmiento.

But can Parker make his strong squad even stronger?

Here are two possible free agents that could fit the bill and provide useful options for the Clarets.

Aaron Connolly

The striker has been made a free agent after his move to Hull City didn't warrant a contract extension.

Despite this, the 24-year-old racked up some strong numbers in his time with the Tigers, scoring eight times.

Former Hull manager Liam Rosenior hinted to Connolly's character when he signed for one year with the Tigers on a permanent deal in 2023, following a loan spell with the club.

Rosenior told Hull Live: "Aaron's got a real point to prove this season to a lot of people who I think have tarred him with a certain brush in terms of his character.

"I'm really comfortable with the one-year contract. He's got to prove himself, prove his fitness and, for us as a club, we've got to prove we're the right one for him, so it suits everyone at the moment."

Obviously, there's been a change in approach at Hull and Connolly hasn't been retained - whether that's a character issue or not is unknown, yet it's the fact he's now a free agent.

However, pushing aside his character, Connolly has a keen eye for goal and can terrorise Championship defences. This was shown last season when he had a successful spell with the Tigers.

Aaron Connolly's statistics in the 2023/24 Championship season with Hull City as per FotMob Goals 8 Shots on target 18 Pass accuracy % 72.9% Touches in opposition box 70 Fouls won 31

Burnley are arguably short in the striker department with Lyle Foster and Jay Rodriguez facing carrying the burden of leading the line. The thought of losing the former in any way is enough to concern any Clarets fan. Connolly is a quick option who could prove useful for Parker off the bench during this season, offering a different profile to what's currently available.

Dennis Praet

This might be a stretch, but the Belgian midfielder could produce consistency as a squad option for the Clarets.

At 27, Praet is reaching his prime years but got released by Leicester City after a five-year spell.

He played a part in the Foxes Championship title winning campaign last season, which has added to his experience in the Premier League, Serie A and the Belgian League, where he became a four-time League champion.

Dennis Praet's all-time career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists RSC Anderlecht 182 27 39 Leicester City 107 5 7 Sampdoria 106 4 6 Torino 24 2 2

This experience could be needed for Parker in what is a relatively young team.

Burnley do have an array of options in the central midfield position, but Praet can provide an attacking spark off the bench and, in a long season where many players could be due an injury, he can provide depth.

In June, it was reported that Praet could be set for a return to Anderlecht, but that never came to fruition.

A player still at the peak of his game, Parker could use someone of Praet's background if the finances align.