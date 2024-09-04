Bristol City have had a mixed start to their 2024/25 campaign.

The Robins suffered their first league defeat of the season last Saturday, and it was an afternoon to forget for the club. Liam Manning's side travelled to Pride Park for a meeting with Derby County, and despite dominating the possession stats, they came away empty-handed as the Rams won 3-0.

Bristol City hadn't had the worst of starts before that game, having picked up two draws and a 4-3 win over Millwall in their first three games. However, after defeat to Derby, the Robins will be looking to right their wrongs following the upcoming international break.

Related Bristol City, Ivan Toney transfer could have been a masterstroke but it never happened: View Bristol City were close to signing Ivan Toney before he moved to Brentford and helped them to promotion.

As summer transfer windows go, Bristol City's was not quite the busiest this year, but there were still some fantastic deals made. The likes of Sinclair Armstrong, Scott Twine, Marcus McGuane and Luke McNally all signed permanently for the club and will provide valuable EFL experience as Bristol City look to have a solid season in the Championship.

Despite the transfer window shutting last Friday, there is still an opportunity for the Robins to sign players on the free agent market, should they feel it is necessary. Plenty of well-known names in the EFL were left without a club after deadline day, but today FLW has picked out two in particular that Bristol City should consider picking up.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly was released by his former club Hull City this summer, but has since been unable to find a new club. The 24-year-old enjoyed some solid spells over the course of last season, but was unable to earn a consistent place in the starting 11, and towards the end of the season he was hardly featuring at all.

Connolly was only handed 13 league starts and was brought on as a sub on 15 occasions, but he took his opportunities with both hands, scoring eight Championship goals over the course of the season.

Aaron Connolly's Championship stats, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals 52 12

If given regular game time, Connolly would be a fantastic option for Liam Manning to have in attack. The side are not short of strikers, with Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu being brought in this summer, but Nahki Wells is 34 now, so perhaps there is room for one more.

Connolly has experience of scoring goals at this level and a free transfer would mean it is a low-risk move.

Jack Cork

Very few midfielders on the free agent market have the experience that Jack Cork possesses. The 35-year-old was still a regular for Burnley in their promotion season two seasons ago and often wore the captain's armband, but after somewhat of a turnover when they reached the Premier League, Cork's game time declined.

He was eventually released earlier this summer, but he could probably still do a job for one more season in the Championship. Cork has two decades of Premier League and Championship experience, and would be incredibly valuable to a rather youthful Bristol City squad.

He may not feature in every game and questions could linger around Cork's legs in the Bristol City midfield, but he would be a reliable option in the middle of the park that Liam Manning could turn to when the going gets tough.

Joe Williams and Jason Knight has been Manning's preferred pairing in midfield so far this season, but they will need more backup as there are a lot of games to get through. Cork would be a fantastic pick-up on a free, not necessarily as a regular starter but as an experienced head in the dressing room.