After yet another mid-table finish, Bristol City will look to bolster their playing squad this summer in a bid to move up the Championship table next season.

The Robins have certainly become a stable Championship club in recent years, with the Ashton Gate-based side rarely in trouble of being relegated, but never in contention to win promotion either.

Bristol City's last five Championship finishes Season Finish 2019/20 12th 2020/21 19th 2021/22 17th 2022/23 14th 2023/24 11th

Whilst there are certainly worse positions to be in, the Robins fanbase will want to see improvements next season in what's set to be Liam Manning's first full season in charge, and a good transfer window will put them in the position to have a successful season.

Owned by billionaire Steve Lansdown, the Robins will be in the position to strengthen this summer, and may be an attractive club for players to join.

With that in mind, here are 5 free agents Bristol City must consider signing in the coming months.

5 Cyrus Christie

After two seasons at Hull City, Republic of Ireland international right-back Christie is a free agent, and he could be a good option for Liam Manning's side.

George Tanner has performed well at right-back this season, but signing Christie would give the Robins more depth, and the 31-year-old is vastly experienced at this level, having made 320 Championship appearances.

Christie was a regular starter for Hull until suffering an injury in January, and he struggled to reclaim his place in Liam Rosenior's starting XI, hence his exit. However, he's still a good Championship player, and he'll no doubt have plenty of clubs interested this summer.

4 Ollie Norwood

Former Sheffield United skipper Norwood is looking for a new club after being released by the Blades, and the Northern Ireland international is already attracting Championship interest, according to Football Insider, with Hull, Watford and Sunderland all keen.

The Robins will need reinforcements in the centre of the park this summer, with experienced figure Andy King retiring, whilst Matty James has been released.

33-year-old Norwood would be the perfect player to replace that sort of experience, and with two Championship promotions under his belt, the ex-Sheffield United man could be able to help the club finally move up the table and challenge for the play-off places.

3 Josh Onomah

Attacking midfielder Josh Onomah has been without a club for over a season, so it would be a risk if Bristol City were to sign him, but the player will have everything to prove at this point.

The Robins could do with an attacking midfielder this summer, with Scott Twine set to return to Burnley, whilst Andi Weimann has been released following his loan spell with West Brom.

At 27, Onomah still has plenty of time to show why he was so highly rated as a youngster, and why he played 32 times for Tottenham before leaving for Fulham.

There's clearly a player there, and perhaps Liam Manning should take a punt on him in the coming months.

2 Przemyslaw Placheta

Polish international winger Placheta is a free agent after a short-term spell at Swansea City came to an end, but the ex-Norwich man showed during his time in South Wales that he can be a very good player at this level.

Placheta made 10 appearances for Swansea, impressing with his pace and trickery, even if his end product could do with some improvement.

The Polish international missed the final few weeks of the season through injury, but had shown enough during his time with the Swans to warrant a Championship club signing him this summer.

The Robins perhaps aren't desperate for a left-winger with both Anis Mehmeti and Sam Bell at the club, but Placheta could add depth and would be a very useful impact sub.

1 Aaron Connolly

With Liam Manning stating that he wants to sign a striker, Republic of Ireland man Connolly could be perfect after he was released by Hull City.

It's easy to forget that Connolly is only 24, and he's shown in the past with both Brighton and Hull City that he could a very good player, particularly at Championship level.

The Irishman has scored 12 goals in 52 Championship appearances, including eight in 30 games last season, but has been released by the Tigers after just one permanent season with the club.

With a run of games and confidence, there's no doubt that Connolly could be a great signing on a free transfer, and he's sure to attract interest this summer - Bristol City should be one of those interested parties.