Collins had a successful spell at Bristol Rovers, scoring 18 goals in their promotion-winning season and being named League One Player of the Year.

Collins' departure is a big blow for Bristol Rovers, who have had a disappointing transfer window with only one new addition.

Collins joined the Gas from Forest Green Rovers in June 2021, and he enjoyed a successful two-and-a-half year spell at the Memorial Stadium.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals as Rovers were promoted from League Two in the 2021-22 season, and his fine form continued in League One.

Collins netted 16 goals to help the Gas to a respectable 17th-placed finish in the third tier last season, and he was named as the League One Player of the Year.

The Welshman has not been as prolific this campaign, but he still played a crucial role for Rovers, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Aaron Collins' Bristol Rovers career Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 League Two 50 17 3 2022-23 League One 53 16 12 2023-24 League One 36 5 9 Total 139 38 24

Collins had been the subject of significant transfer interest this month, with Charlton Athletic having a bid rejected for the striker before Bolton agreed a fee in the region of £750,000.

The Trotters currently sit second in the League One table, and manager Ian Evatt said he was "really excited" to land Collins' signature, describing him as a "very, very good player".

Aaron Collins sends message to Bristol Rovers fans

After his departure was confirmed, Collins took to social media to share an emotional message with Rovers supporters.

"Gasheads, what a two-and-a-half years it has been. From scoring that screamer against Oxford in the FA Cup, to that 4-3 win away at Rochdale, and then making history with the 7-0 win on that final day - being a part of getting this club back to League One will live with me forever and I’ll never forget the feeling of being on top of that lamppost on Gloucester Road, celebrating with all of you Gasheads," Collins wrote on Instagram.

"Being named as League One Player of the Season 2022/23 was a special achievement, and I'm so grateful it was part of this incredible club. I couldn't have done it without the support of the Gasheads, and the noise you make, week in and week out.

"I will forever cherish the memories of playing in the blue and white quarters and hope one day I can be a part of the Gas family once again. Who knows what the future holds.

"I'd like to thank both the players and the staff who have been a part of my journey at Rovers. I've made friends for life, and have loved my time here.

"UTG. Goodnight Irene."

Aaron Collins departure is a big blow for Bristol Rovers

There is no doubt that Collins is a huge loss for the Gas.

Collins played a crucial role in helping Rovers back to League One at the first attempt in the 2021-22 season, and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting talents in the third tier.

With the Gas currently sitting in mid-table and looking unlikely to mount a play-off push, it would have been tough to deny Collins a move to Bolton, and there is a strong possibility he could be playing Championship football with the Trotters next season.

However, with just one new addition at the Memorial Stadium this month, Collins' exit is the latest disappointment of what has been a frustrating January transfer window for the club.