Bristol Rovers will be disappointed they couldn’t get through the January transfer window without selling star player Aaron Collins.

The forward had been with the Gas since the summer of 2021, after joining the club on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers.

The 26-year-old came to the forefront of Forest Green’s success that season after netting 11 times as the club reached the play-offs.

During his time with Rovers, he took his game to the next level, but unfortunately for the club, they couldn’t keep him for as long as they hoped, as his form earned him his move to Bolton Wanderers.

There was lots of speculation around the January transfer window about what might happen to the striker, but it was Bolton who won his services, reportedly paying around £750,000 to sign him.

While Bristol Rovers will be disappointed that he has left the club, they could even regret not selling him in the previous summer transfer window after his excellent form.

Aaron Collins’ stats prior to 2023/24

Collins took to life very well at the Memorial Stadium and in his first season at the club, he produced the best numbers of his career.

The versatile forward scored 15 goals in 45 League Two appearances, with an additional two coming in the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old also chipped in with two assists, as he helped the Gas return to England’s third tier at the first time of asking.

Aaron Collins' stats per division (As it stands February 9th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League Two 187 41 17 League One 74 19 22 U21 Premier League 23 3 2 National League 6 2 0

He then followed up that impressive campaign with another outstanding year, one in which he was named League One Player of the Season.

Collins scored 16 goals and grabbed 12 assists in 46 League One appearances, helping the club retain their league status.

Last season, Collins scored 16 goals in the 3,896 minutes he played, as per SofaScore.com. That was a decent return for the player, who was averaging 0.37 goals per game from the 2.7 shots he was taking.

The forward was also big at creating chances for his teammates, as he grabbed 12 assists from 19 big chances he created. Despite being at the top end of the pitch, Collins was also forcing key passes, as he picked up 1.4 last season per 90.

Collins was very much at the top of his game heading into the summer of 2023, so it may have been expected that he was going to leave Bristol Rovers then. That didn’t occur, and that may now be a regret for the club, who have eventually parted ways in January 2024.

Why Bristol Rovers may regret not selling Collins sooner

As mentioned, Rovers would not have wanted to sell Collins at all and would have loved him to commit to the club until the end of the season and beyond.

That seemed unlikely, as he was gaining transfer attention and his contract was narrowing down as the weeks and months went on.

Bristol Rovers probably knew the time had come for them to consider the offers they were getting for Collins, and it seems the reported £750,000 from Bolton was enough for them to sell. But there could be that lingering regret in Bristol Rovers’ minds, as they could have potentially got a lot more for the player than they did in January.

While in the first half of this season, Collins was still important and playing well, his numbers were not at the level they were last season.

The forward managed just three goals in 2,043 minutes of football, as per Fbref.com. It was a disappointing return for Collins, whose average goals per game dropped to 0.13. He continued to create chances, though, with his average assists per game at 0.35 assists, totalling eight at the midpoint of the season.

Furthermore, Collins wasn’t as prolific or accurate in front of goal, having just 29 shots on target from the 61 he had attempted, as per Fbref.com.

So, with hindsight, if Bristol Rovers knew they were going to sell Collins eventually over the 2023/24 season, they probably regret not doing so when the player was bang in form in the summer, when they had a longer window to negotiate a much more handsome fee or a deal better structured for the club.