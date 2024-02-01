Highlights Bolton Wanderers have agreed to sign Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins after their improved offer of £750,000 was accepted.

Bolton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins, as reported by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The Trotters had been quiet for the majority of this transfer window, but towards the latter end, they picked up business with the additions of Nathanael Ogbeta and Calvin Ramsay.

Now, Bolton are looking to add to that with the arrival of Collins, who has been linked with a potential exit all summer.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt confirmed that the club had previously seen a bid worth £600,000 for the Bristol Rovers striker rejected.

It was then reported by The Bolton News, that the Trotters had returned with an improved offer of £750,000, which was labelled as a “take it or leave it” offer, and it seems that it could now have been accepted by the Gas.

If this is the case, Bolton will be pleased to get a deal over the line, as it was reported by Bristol Live, that Bristol Rovers wanted around £1 million for the striker.

More to follow…