“A young, exciting manager – he fits the bill” – Hull City fan pundit wants 39-year-old to succeed Shota Arveladze as head coach

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City appeared to be heading into the next batch of Championship fixtures with Shota Arveladze still in the dugout, but owner Acun Ilicali delivered somewhat of a curveball on Friday morning.

Despite taking training all week and answering questions for the pre-match press conference, Friday night’s match against Luton Town will see the Tigers without a permanent boss following the sacking of the Georgian earlier today.

With Hull losing five matches on the spin before the international break, it’s not too much of a surprise to see Arveladze lose his job, but the timing of it has been called into question by many just hours before an important fixture.

Quiz: Did Hull City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

Nevertheless, Hull icon Andy Dawson will take temporary charge whilst Ilicali seeks out Arveladze’s successor, and FLW’s Tigers fan pundit Ant Northgraves has a clear idea of who he wants that to be – that being recently sacked head coach himself Rob Edwards.

“I would really like to see us go for Rob Edwards,” Ant said.

“Very unfairly sacked at Watford I think after it was well-publicised that they going to give him time, which Watford don’t tend to do obviously, but they didn’t give him time and he’s a young, exciting manager, he fits the bill.

“Hull City is a very lucrative project to an unemployed manager at the minute – you’ve got an owner that’s willing to back you in a transfer window, ambitions of the Premier League, fans coming back, a feel-good factor at the club, I can see it being quite a good proposition for an unemployed manager.

“But someone with Championship experience definitely – maybe a Carlos Corberan or perhaps even a Sean Dyche if they could try and lure him in but it seems unlikely that he’d take on a squad full of national talents rather than domestic.

“Hopefully he (Ilicali) gets the right guy in to nurture the attacking talent we have in the squad – I think I’d like to see Rob Edwards be the man that takes us forward.”

The Verdict

Edwards seems to be a popular choice from supporters who find their club without a manager right now.

He did a great job with Forest Green Rovers in his first full season as a head coach, and we all know what happened at Watford where he was harshly sacked just 10 matches into his stint.

Edwards shouldn’t lower his sights from the Championship when it comes to his next job, and it can be argued that any of the current vacancies in the second tier would be perfect fits for him.

Whilst it’s probably likely that Ilicali opts for a Turkish boss, if he goes for EFL experience instead then he could do worse than appoint Edwards.