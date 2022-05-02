“Not ready for Premier League football” – Tottenham Hotspur consider summer move for Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the London club are joined by Crystal Palace and Brighton in their pursuit of the exciting 20-year-old.

Aston Villa and Burnley were also linked with the Sunderland academy graduate during the January transfer window, however, Football League World exclusively learnt in March that promotion to the Championship could help the Black Cats’ chances of keeping hold of Neil.

Now preparing for the League One play-offs, Neil has featured 39 times in the league for the Wearside club this season, scoring three times and assisting a further seven.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Tottenham’s interest in the exciting midfielder…

Marcus Ally

Dan Neil is not ready for Premier League football, but depending on the transfer fee he would be a good signing for Spurs with a view to the long-term.

The 20-year-old has seen his playing time decrease significantly since Alex Neil replaced Lee Johnson at Sunderland, however the England U20 international’s potential is clear and it would be a surprise if he did not play in the top-flight in his career.

The Black Cats are in a strong position with Neil’s contract running until the summer of 2025, however in comparison to Spurs’ financial muscle, it would not be difficult for them to stump up a fee that Sunderland cannot refuse.

Neil would be a sensible addition and a Championship loan move could do him good next term.

Josh Cole

Whereas Tottenham will need to bolster their squad in the upcoming window, they ought to avoid taking a risk on Dan Neil.

Although the midfielder has managed to produce an impressive total of 10 direct goal contributions in the third-tier this season, he may not be ready to make the move to a Premier League side at this stage of his career.

Furthermore, if Neil does join Spurs, he is incredibly unlikely to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven due to the presence of Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Instead of spending a considerable amount of money to secure the services of Neil, Tottenham should be looking to sign players this summer who are able to make an immediate impact in the top-flight.

Declan Harte

Neil has been a key player for Sunderland in their battle for promotion to the Championship.

Tottenham have made moves for EFL players in the past that haven’t really panned out well, such as Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke.

It would be a big risk for Neil to follow in their footsteps, especially as first team football would be limited at White Hart Lane.

His future with the Black Cats may depend on Sunderland’s play-off success, but the midfielder is certainly ready for Championship football next season.

However, a Premier League move would likely come a year too soon for the 20-year old. Especially to a club the size of Spurs.