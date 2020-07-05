Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘A worry’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to frustrating player update following win over Sheffield Wednesday

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swansea City defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday thanks to goals from Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew.

The victory keeps Steve Cooper’s side in with a chance of reaching the play-offs, although they now have just five games left to play in their Championship campaign.

Atdhe Nuhiu made it a tense finish for Swansea though, as he halved their lead in stoppage-time, but the home side held on to claim a crucial three points.

Brewster netted once again for the Swans, and the on-loan Liverpool striker was having another good day in front of goal for the Welsh side.

However, late on in the fixture and with just a couple of minutes remaining, the youngster was substituted after picking up an injury to his arm.

Brewster being out for the rest of the season would be damaging for the Swans’ chances of reaching the top six, and dependent on how long he’s out for, he may well have played his last game at the club.

Here’s how Swansea supporters reacted to the news that Brewster could be set for the treatment table…

