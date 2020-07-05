‘A worry’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to frustrating player update following win over Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday thanks to goals from Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew.

The victory keeps Steve Cooper’s side in with a chance of reaching the play-offs, although they now have just five games left to play in their Championship campaign.

Atdhe Nuhiu made it a tense finish for Swansea though, as he halved their lead in stoppage-time, but the home side held on to claim a crucial three points.

Brewster netted once again for the Swans, and the on-loan Liverpool striker was having another good day in front of goal for the Welsh side.

However, late on in the fixture and with just a couple of minutes remaining, the youngster was substituted after picking up an injury to his arm.

Brewster being out for the rest of the season would be damaging for the Swans’ chances of reaching the top six, and dependent on how long he’s out for, he may well have played his last game at the club.

Here’s how Swansea supporters reacted to the news that Brewster could be set for the treatment table…

Vital 2-1 win for Swans. Brewster showed predator-like quality for his goal that changed the game. Arm injury a worry though. Play off hopes still alive! — Simon Davies (@simondavies45) July 5, 2020

Just hope that Brewster isn’t out for the remainder of the season, can’t be playing the rest of the season with one recognised striker #Swans — Ioan Stephens (@ioanstephens) July 5, 2020

One of our worst performances this season for me but a wins a win. Nice to see VDH back, and hope Brewster isn’t seriously hurt. Uppa Swans! 🦢🖤 — Ryan Poulton (@ryanpoults2) July 5, 2020

A better second half and three points hope Brewster injury isnt too bad. #Swans — Jonathan Cooper (@Coope10Cooper) July 5, 2020

Well Done Swans at last something to celebrate 🍾😀nail biting at the end 🤔⚽️.Hope Brewster is ok . — christine lloyd (@christinelloyd6) July 5, 2020

Brewster has dislocated shoulder out for 2 weeks #swans — Andrew (@andrew82132022) July 5, 2020