With a six-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone and Reading potentially set to fall into that gap at some point, Queens Park Rangers are very unlikely to drop to League One this season.

However, the Rs are set to take a very negative feeling into next season if Gareth Ainsworth is unable to produce some consistent results in the next eight games.

The next two matches feel rather significant in travelling to Wigan Athletic before hosting Preston North End, with a tough five on the bounce approaching after that in the form of: West Bromwich Albion away, Coventry City at home, Norwich City at home, Burnley away and Stoke City away.

All before they finish the season with a home game versus Bristol City.

Ainsworth needs to do everything he can to yield results that will ensure the current mood of the supporter base is not carried over into the summer and next season.

Former England U21 international Michael Bridges believes that one unfortunate event has been the catalyst for the Rs' downfall.

The 44-year-old had his say on the West Londoners' recent fortunes when he appeared on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: "Gareth has got a very, very tough job on his hands, there's no doubt about it.

"He's got to galvanise the players but if he has got anything, I like his character, I like what he's about he doesn't shrug anything from the media side of it.

"His charm can get them a few results but when you think where they were, they'll be in a world of pain - the QPR fans and the players.

"But, I still think they're regretting losing (Mick) Beale because he's a major player in football."

It is important to remember where the Rs were under Beale and how the season could have turned out very differently for the club and the way it has reflected on the hierarchy in place at Loftus Road.

However, it remained unlikely that QPR would finish in the top six even if Beale stayed put.

The Verdict

Neil Critchley and Ainsworth have both been slightly strange appointments given the make-up of the QPR squad this season.

Critchley has a strong coaching background behind him, as was the case with Beale, but in terms of the football that he played at Blackpool it was very different to what Beale tried to implement at Loftus Road.

The way things are going under Ainsworth, it would be a surprise, if there is no upturn in results, for the Rs to make the difficult decision to make a change in the summer even if they stay up.

If they do not win another match between now and the end of the season, which the fixtures may make it tough for them to do, it would be very brave to stick by Ainsworth.