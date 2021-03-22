‘A wise idea from Warburton’ – QPR boss drops West Brom transfer hint: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR boss Mark Warburton is “very keen” to sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field in the summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed after joining the R’s in the summer and it is understood that the Championship outfit do have an option to buy.

Quizzed on signing Field permanently, Warburton told West London Sport: “I would be very keen and I know he is really enjoying his football here.”

So, would that be a strong move for the R’s? And could the Baggies’ potential relegation cause an issue for them?

We pressed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

It’s a wise idea from Warburton.

Field has shown his quality already during his time at QPR and I think he gives them an extra good option in the middle of the park alongside Dom Ball, Stefan Johansen (who’s only on loan himself) and Geoff Cameron.

I wonder what it could mean for some names as Tom Carroll, Luke Amos and Charlie Owens all have to come back from injury but perhaps Warburton wants to add a lot of depth in this position – Field is certainly good enough to compete.

West Brom coming down, potentially, could scupper plans but I think if Field is happy at QPR he’ll be open to a move.

19 facts you may not know about The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – But are they true?

1 of 19 It opened before 1900 True False

Chris Gallagher

Yes, it could be a major issue for the R’s.

Firstly, you can understand why Warburton wants to do a deal for the defensive midfielder, because he has shown in a short space of time that he could be a very good player at this level. Field has good physicality, is smart in possession and is still young.

So, it’s a no-brainer for QPR. However, the major potential issue is Albion. They only have one specialist defensive midfielder at the club right now, Okay Yokuslu, and he won’t be sticking around for a season in the Championship. Therefore, Field should be a player that they need in their squad, but the R’s could take advantage of any uncertainty surrounding West Brom to strike a quick deal.

Ultimately, they should do all they can to get a deal done, and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Ben Wignall

I think that Field would be a really solid signing for QPR and it’s an area that needs addressing this summer.

Mark Warburton brought both Field and Johansen on loan in January but ideally you want to get one or both permanently, and luckily for the R’s they’ve got an option to turn Field’s into a longer stay should they wish.

I assume that means a fee has already been agreed, so West Brom’s likely relegation shouldn’t be an issue and he would have a number of players to challenge with at The Hawthorns anyway, whereas he would likely be a first-choice under Warburton.

At 22 there’s still room for Field to develop as well so in a few years’ time, QPR could have one heck of a midfielder on their hands.