Leicester City could reportedly land Valentin Barco on loan if Manchester City complete the signing of the Boca Juniors left-back in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old is rated as one of the top prospects in Argentinian football with very high potential. Barco has been a regular for the Buenos Aires giants and has also represented his country at U-20 level as well.

His performances have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, as it had been claimed that Brighton were hoping to sign the teenager.

However, the Premier League champions have pushed ahead in the race to bring in the player, with The Sun revealing that they are preparing a package worth around £13m to complete a deal in the upcoming window.

Not only that, but the update states that if everything is finalised, Pep Guardiola plans to loan Barco out to the Foxes, as he believes it will be a vital next step for his development and integration into English football.

Of course, the two clubs have an existing link already as Leicester boss Enzo Maresca worked with Man City before taking the job with the East Midlands outfit in the summer. So, Guardiola will be aware of exactly how the Championship leaders want to play, and it may well be a good fit for all parties involved.

What are the pundits saying about a potential move for Barco to Leicester via Man City?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer is confident that Leicester could benefit from these types of deals between the two clubs.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Man City are set to win the race to sign the 'wonderkid' from Boca Juniors. Barco is a very talented left-back and has been on the radar of Brighton.

"They came close to triggering his release clause in the summer and it seems like a deal for around £10 million is to be agreed with Man City for him to join in January, or at the very latest during the summer.

"Pep and Enzo Maresca have a relationship and Leicester could be the beneficiary. The two are friends from their time together at Man City and that can only be an advantage for Leicester in their quest for promotion.

"The plan is for Barco to go on loan to gain experience in what would be a win-win for City and Leicester."

Could Man City and Leicester be a developing partnership?

It does appear as though this could be a mutually beneficial relationship, as we have seen with Callum Doyle heading on loan from Man City to Leicester already.

Albeit, injuries have restricted him to a limited number of games, it was a sign of what was likely to come between the two clubs and could be something that is in place for future windows if Leicester are promoted, too.

It allows integration and development of some of Man City's best young talents into senior football, whilst Leicester can offer regular football for players from one of the best clubs in the world at scouting and churning out talent.

Barco looks like one of the highest-ceiling left-backs outside of Europe, and this move would also have him playing for a very attacking side, much like Man City's too. It would be a great first step into English football for him.