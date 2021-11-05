‘A win-win for all parties’ – Millwall reportedly identify Tottenham Hotspur star as transfer target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are one of four Championship sides monitoring winger Jack Clarke’s situation at Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, according to TEAMtalk.

Joining Antonio Conte’s side back in July 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m, the 20-year-old has failed to make any sort of impact in North London, making just four competitive appearances for his current side with his future looking bleak.

With his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium running out in 2023, the top-tier giant may be willing to cash in on the Englishman now considering his lack of first-team opportunities and the fact they forked out an eight-figure fee for his services, with the upcoming winter window possibly the last opportunity to generate a respectable amount of revenue from his potential sale.

As per TEAMtalk, Millwall have been joined in the race by second-tier rivals Barnsley, Derby County and Luton Town who are all set to battle it out for his signature when the next calendar year comes around.

It is currently unclear whether Gary Rowett’s men or the three other interested teams are looking at signing the 20-year-old on a permanent basis after seeing him spend much of his time out on loan after arriving at Spurs, although Derby’s current financial situation and transfer restrictions may force the Rams to settle for a temporary deal.

For the Lions though, he could be an addition that can compete with Sheyi Ojo and key man Jed Wallace at The Den – but would he be a good signing for them? And is he a much-needed figure in the English capital?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World these two questions.

Marcus Ally

Gary Rowett’s school of hard knocks at Millwall could be valuable experience for Jack Clarke and he looks to impress new suitors with his deal at Spurs up at the end of next season.

The Lions do have strong competition for places in wide areas with Sheyi Ojo, Mason Bennett and Connor Mahoney playing second fiddle to the supreme talent of Jed Wallace.

The Lions do not often spend big in the transfer market in striving for sustainability as a Championship club. Clarke could be available on a free at the end of next season and therefore throwing their name in the ring this January could be a wise move.

Clarke has struggled since leaving Leeds but could provide some invention in the final third currently lacking in the South Londoners’ ranks.

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a great addition for the Lions, as Clarke is a player who can operate in several forward positions.

He has had it tough since going to Spurs and is need of an environment where he is going to be shown a bit of love.

Gary Rowett has shown in the past that he can get the best out of young players, so Tottenham may believe that this would be a good move for the winger.

I think it’s a player that Millwall need too as they have been lacking that bit extra off the bench in their recent games.

This move would be a win-win for all parties.

Charlie Gregory

The 20-year-old isn’t getting game time at Tottenham anytime soon and with Millwall, he could finally be given the chance to flourish.

He’s experienced in Championship football, so certainly knows what it takes to cut it at this level and given more regular action, he could finally live up to some of the potential that many have expected of him.

The Lions are a strong side and he could slot in quite nicely. They are solid at the back and have a number of creative players in their ranks already like Jed Wallace.

Adding Clarke into the mix could be a shrewd bit of business by Gary Rowett, as he looks to try and take the Lions one step further and into the top flight.

A good squad is key to mounting a push for the Premier League – and Clarke would represent a good bit of business. He is young, with the potential to improve massively and is already a bright player with second-tier experience.

If they can land a deal for him, then it could be a masterstroke by the former Stoke boss.