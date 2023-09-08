The Potters have turned to the free agent market in search of final reinforcements for the long Championship season ahead.

Stoke City are interested in signing Irish international Ciaran Clark following the closure of the transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Newcastle United at the end of last season, ending his seven-year association with the Premier League outfit.

The Aston Villa academy graduate made his name in the Second City, playing more than 130 Premier League matches for the West Midlands side before making the move to St James' Park in 2016.

The defender helped the Magpies clinch the Championship title in his first year in the side, making 34 appearances, before helping to stabilise the club in the top flight, playing another 60 matches in the famous black and white stripes.

He spent the duration of last season on loan at Sheffield United and now awaits his next challenge.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Ciaran Clark’s reported move to Stoke City?

Alex Neil was kept busy ahead of the September 1st deadline, bringing in 18 signings to replenish his squad ahead of another gruelling 46-game campaign.

Stoke may not be done just yet, however, with Carlton Palmer cautiously optimistic about Clark’s potential move to Staffordshire.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World he said: “Stoke are closing in on signing former Aston Villa and Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark.

“I believe Stoke will sign him on a short-term deal - Clark is a left-sided defender and very, very capable, one who has huge experience at Championship level.

“My only concern is he is injury prone and his lack of game time and that would be a worry for me, I think this is why there does not appear to be an awful lot of suitors but on a short-term deal, it could be a win-win.”

What competition would Clark face at Stoke City?

Alex Neil’s tactical flexibility to adopt both a back three or four system requires quality depth across the backline if the Potters are to push into the top-half of the Championship - something they have failed to do in the last five seasons.

Ben Wilmot takes point as the longest serving option at centre back, heading into his third campaign at the bet365 season after appearing in 74 Championship appearances for the club ahead of this season.

New signings Luke McNally and Michael Rose, meanwhile, have provided stiff competition for minutes with both starting three second-tier matches so far this campaign.

Both defenders boast Championship experience and have history, both plying their trade for Coventry City last season, playing 43 matches between them as the Sky Blues suffered play-off final heartbreak at Wembley to Luton Town.

For Clark, therefore, it would likely prove a tough challenge to immediately break into the starting eleven picture, particularly due to a lack of match fitness over the summer as well as last season. The former Newcastle man only made seven starts in ten Championship outings and will likely take some time to get up to speed.

Nevertheless, his Premier League pedigree and experience he offers would likely be pivotal behind the scenes, particularly to the large contingent of young signings brought in during recent weeks.