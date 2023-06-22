Carlton Palmer believes the move to take Tyler Roberts from Leeds United to Birmingham City is a "win-win" for everybody involved.

The forward has ended a five-and-a-half year stay at Elland Road this week, having signed for the Whites in January 2018 from West Bromwich Albion for a reported fee of around £2.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

The Welsh international has 20 caps for his country, and has had some highs and lows for the West Yorkshire club in the time since his transfer.

Roberts' most notable achievement in a Leeds shirt was playing a part as they won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, whilst he also featured 27 times in the top-flight as they survived.

Injuries have hampered much of his progress over the last few years, with the 24-year-old forward most recently enduring a tough loan spell with Queens Park Rangers.

He appeared 20 times for QPR, scoring four times. His overall record for Leeds ended with 108 appearances, scoring nine and assisting a further 10, whilst playing a variety of roles in attack and midfield in that time.

Birmingham have signed the forward for a fee which has been reported as "just shy of £1 million" by Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

However, it is unclear what the exact figure is, because despite initially believed to be £750,000, it is reported that the fee will be 'significantly lower' than that, according to Birmingham Live.

What's Carlton Palmer's verdict? Will Tyler Roberts start regularly for Birmingham City?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Roberts has to kick on in his career now at the St. Andrew's Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Birmingham City have completed the signing of Tyler Roberts from Leeds United, the fee is thought to be in the region of £750k.

"At 24, it's time for Tyler to kick on with his career."

Palmer believes that this is a win-win for Birmingham and Roberts, he explained: "You know, stop going out on loan. He needs to be playing regular first-team football and I think this could be a win-win for the player and the club

"I expect him to feature regularly and under John Eustace's tutelage, he can flourish."

Is Tyler Roberts a good signing for Birmingham City from Leeds?

The issue with Roberts has mostly been his injury issues, which he desperately needs to put behind him and begin to play regularly.

He has also been moved around the pitch frequently, having played as a central-midfielder, attacking-midfielder, second-striker, centre-forward, and winger across his spells with Leeds and QPR.

The 24-year-old needs a home and a settled position, then we may begin to see the best of him as a player, where there is undoubted talent.

His ball carrying, press resistance, physical size, turn of pace, and hold up play are all good areas of his profile, but he needs a lot of refinement in terms of his final third work, finishing, and decision-making.