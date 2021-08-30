Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘A Wilder signing’, ‘Big’ – These Sheffield United fans react as new addition confirmed

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Conor Hourihane on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The Irish midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the top-flight for Dean Smith’s side, which saw him loaned out to Swansea City last season.

And, Hourihane has pushed for another move this summer, with the Blades announcing his arrival this evening.

With the left-footer having starred at this level in the past, he scored eight goals and registered 11 assists as Villa won promotion in 2019, this is a deal that has gone down well with the Blades support.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22

What year were the club founded?

A tough start to the campaign for Slavisa Jokanovic’s has heightened the need for new additions, and Hourihane will hope to make a big impact on the team in the coming months as the Yorkshire side look to climb the table.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A Wilder signing’, ‘Big’ – These Sheffield United fans react as new addition confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: