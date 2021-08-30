‘A Wilder signing’, ‘Big’ – These Sheffield United fans react as new addition confirmed

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Conor Hourihane on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

Hourihane is a Blade. ✍️🇮🇪 Conor Hourihane has agreed a season-long loan from Aston Villa after completing his medical at United's Shirecliffe training complex on Monday.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 30, 2021

The Irish midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the top-flight for Dean Smith’s side, which saw him loaned out to Swansea City last season.

And, Hourihane has pushed for another move this summer, with the Blades announcing his arrival this evening.

With the left-footer having starred at this level in the past, he scored eight goals and registered 11 assists as Villa won promotion in 2019, this is a deal that has gone down well with the Blades support.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

A tough start to the campaign for Slavisa Jokanovic’s has heightened the need for new additions, and Hourihane will hope to make a big impact on the team in the coming months as the Yorkshire side look to climb the table.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Big. Very good acquisition, for several reasons. Keep 'em coming, then — Damski (@PavlovLore) August 30, 2021

Buzzing about this signing, proper midfielder — Lee mustoe (@Leemustoe894Lee) August 30, 2021

congrats on promotion lads — Will ➐ (@avfcskewwilly) August 30, 2021

For championship it’s quality — Gary Windle (@gary_windle) August 30, 2021

Decent signing, although he had mixed reviews from Swansea fans last season, he's definitely got a good left foot on him, good luck Conor lad ⚔ — Nathan ⚔ (@NathSUFC93) August 30, 2021

Why does this feel like a Wilder signing rather than Slav? 🤔 — Neilb1889 (@NeilB1889) August 30, 2021

GREAT addition this 👏 now for another 3 at least before end of play tomorrow. https://t.co/DZuz2P9aBr — ⚔ Danny ⚔ (@Danny42215339) August 30, 2021