“A wildcard option” – Bradford City’s Mark Hughes call assessed in wake of major Thursday announcement

Bradford City have announced the appointment of Mark Hughes as Derek Adams’ successor.

Adams failed to have the desired impact in West Yorkshire, with Bradford sitting 15th in the table and 10 points adrift of the play-offs following his exit a couple of weeks ago.

Hughes has been appointed by Bradford on a deal until 2024, with the news catching the eye of many right across the EFL.

Over on FLW TV, our journalist Ben Wignall offered his reaction to Bradford landing the former Premier League player and manager.

“He’s a big name and Bradford are a sleeping giant of League Two,” Ben explained. “They were in the Premier League at the start of the century and they want to get back up the leagues.

“It does worry me that he’s been out of the game for three-and-a-half years, but his last job was in the Premier League and he has generally been a Premier League manager.

“It’s a coup to get him in. They could’ve gone down the tried and tested League Two route, but this is a wildcard option that we didn’t see coming. The experience he’s got, he could galvanise this squad.

“It might be too late for a play-off push, but he’s someone that’s going to be there for the long-term given the contract he’s signed. It’s a very exciting appointment at Valley Parade.”

Hughes’ last job was Southampton, who he managed in the Premier League and left back in 2018 following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Previously, Hughes has managed Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke City, as well as having a stint in-charge of the Welsh national side on the back of retirement.

The 58-year-old also had a decorated playing career, featuring for Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, amongst others.

His return to the dugout comes over three years after he left Southampton.

