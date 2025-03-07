This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham are firmly in contention to achieve their third successive promotion with just 12 matches to spare of the current 2024/25 League One campaign.

The Red Dragons have stood up to every challenge in their way under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who have helped to transform the Welsh outfit's fortunes both on and off the pitch.

There were concerns about just how Wrexham would fare in League One this season after going up from the fourth-tier last time out, but they have taken to the jump like a duck to water. The third-placed side have lost just one of their last six games as they continue to apply the pressure on Wycombe Wanderers in second.

It's a very real possibility that Wrexham will be strutting their stuff in the Championship next season, which could necessitate wholesale change regarding the nucleus of the squad that has contributed to successive promotions.

With Wrexham's journey showing no signs of slowing down just yet, though, one may have to wonder where that leaves popular manager Phil Parkinson.

Wrexham AFC verdict offered on Phil Parkinson's future

Parkinson is an extremely popular figure at the STōK Cae Ras, and with good reason. The former Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland boss took charge in July 2021 and, after missing out on promotion in his first season, guided Wrexham to the National League title before taking them up from League Two the following campaign.

Phil Parkinson's record in charge of Wrexham AFC, as of March 7 Matches W D L Win percentage % Points per game 208 128 40 40 62% 2.0

But Parkinson's Bolton side - albeit not with the budget he could have at his disposal in the Championship next term - were hardly successful and that could clash with Wrexham's ever-accelerating ascent.

FLW asked our resident Wrexham fan pundit, Liam Grice, whether he believes Parkinson is in it for the long haul and could still be in charge of the side in three years' time.

Liam has reservations over Parkinson's ability to adapt to the Championship and remain in line with Wrexham's trajectory, but his backing for the 57-year-old remains intact and he believes there is nobody more deserving to, at least initially, lead the Red Dragons in the division above.

"It's a weird one because I think Phil Parkinson is definitely here for the long haul. I don't see a world where he would quit or move to join a different club,"

"But if the club is progressing at a faster rate than he is, then maybe the conversation turns to 'is he the right manager to take us to the next step', which is the top-half of the Championship if we were to get promoted.

"Being honest, I'm not too sure at the moment. Parkinson is a brilliant manager and I love everything he's done for this club, but I'm just a bit worried about his previous attempts at trying to make the step-up to that level.

"They haven't been too great, but with what he's achieved at Wrexham and the timeframe in which he's done it, I don't think there's anyone more deserving of having the chance to make the step-up and I fully back Phil Parkinson with anything he will do with this squad now and in the future."

Wrexham AFC are already preparing for life in the Championship

Promotion is by no means a certainty - at this moment in time, Wrexham will have to gamble on the lottery of gaining promotion via the play-offs, which Parkinson himself will be eager to avoid given their fall at that particular hurdle at the end of his first season in the job.

But, if not this season, then Wrexham will surely gain promotion to the Championship before long.

Birmingham City, who are also backed by ambitious Stateside ownership, no other club in League One can compete with them on a financial or commercial level, and the continued backing has helped Wrexham to recruit a number of players with Championship pedigree in recent times.

Striking trio Steven Fletcher, Jay Rodriguez and Jack Marriott all have sustained experience in the second-tier or above. Meanwhile, the likes of Matthew James, Elliot Lee, George Dobson, Oliver Rathbone and January signing Ryan Longman all know what it takes to cut it in the Championship.

Wrexham would still need to make significant moves in the market to ensure a Championship-ready squad in the event of promotion, but they have already prepared themselves rather well for when that time does come. Now, the question will be whether Parkinson can make the leap too.