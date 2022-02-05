‘A way I have never done before…’ – Luke O’Nien pens Lee Johnson message after Sunderland exit

Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien has thanked Lee Johnson on Twitter after the 40-year-old was sacked by the club last weekend.

Johnson’s departure came after the 6-0 defeat to Bolton despite the fact that the Black Cats are still third in League One.

The LMA released a statement on behalf of the departed Sunderland boss on Friday, in which he praised the “extraordinary” efforts of everyone at the North East club during his tenure.

Last night, O’Nien responded with a heartfelt message of his own – thanking Johnson and assistant Jamie McAllister for “everything you did both for me and the team”.

Thankyou to the Gaffer & Macca for everything you both did for me&the team🔴⚪️ From leading us to winning a🏆at Wembley. Teaching me to study & learn the game in a way I have never done before. Pushing the team

to be best we can eachday. I will always be grateful! Thankyou ❤️ https://t.co/gKruJhbk5A — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) February 4, 2022

O’Nien was one of Johnson’s trusted lieutenants during his time in charge of the Black Cats, with his versatility seeing him used in a range of positions across the past 14 months.

Having penned a new contract in July, the 27-year-old will likely become similarly important to whoever takes charge at Sunderland next – such has been his consistency since he arrived at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

Given he was a trusted figure under Johnson, it’s no surprise to see this message from O’Nien after the head coach’s departure.

The decision to part ways with the 40-year-old seems harsh and one that could blow up in the club’s face given the replacement will join midway through the season.

It was a shock to see him depart but it speaks to the desperation at the club to secure a return to the Championship this season.

The team’s streakiness under Johnson and play-off defeat last term will likely have been key factors in the decision and it will be interesting to see where his next job will be.