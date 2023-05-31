This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United's prospective new owners see Steven Gerrard as a potential managerial appointment, according to The Sun.

There remains a little bit of uncertainty surrounding the US takeover of the club, with the owners of NFL team the San Francisco 49ers reportedly keen to renegotiate the fee.

The report claims that Gerrard is seen as a possible replacement for Sam Allardyce by the prospective new owners.

Leeds United to appoint Steven Gerrard?

But would he be a good appointment?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

Alfie Burns

It’s an appointment that makes more sense in the EFL than it does in the EPL.

Gerrard’s reputation took a little bit of a hit at Aston Villa and it’s probably fair to assume that he’s going to have to rebuild his managerial career outside of the Premier League.

Leeds, though, offer a good opportunity for him and it’s one he’d probably jump at.

Not all Leeds fans will want Gerrard following his stint at Aston Villa, yet you’d probably push them to remember how he put Rangers back on top in Scotland prior to that.

At Ibrox, he managed the expectation of the club really well and was a success, playing a decent brand of football.

It could be something that really works out, particularly with Gary McAllister likely to follow him into Elland Road. It could, though, be a disaster given how essential it is that Leeds get the right man.

A lot would be relying on Gerrard rediscovering the mojo he had at Rangers.

Ned Holmes

I'm not completely convinced by this if I'm honest.

It would be a major risk for Leeds United to appoint Steven Gerrard at what looks such a pivotal point for the club.

Leeds know all too well how long it can take to bounce back from relegation and though the circumstances are different this time around, it's still vital that they make the right appointment and respond to last season's disappointment properly.

Supporters want to see measured decision-making from their new owners, something that has been lacking in recent years, and appointing Gerrard would be lumping on a big name, in my eyes.

His success at Rangers was impressive but his failure at Aston Villa without Michael Beale, who many attribute much of his success at Ibrox to, is a warning that Leeds should heed.

There are better coaches that can lead the necessary rebuild.

Ben Wignall

Considering how poorly his time at Aston Villa went, I'm unsure if Gerrard would be the right fit for Leeds.

They are a big club make no mistake about that and there would be enormous pressure on Gerrard to get them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - is he ready for that?

It's all well and good what Gerrard did with Rangers as he broke the Celtic monopoly, doing a fine job in the process, but Unai Emery has showed that it did not need much to get Villa firing on all cylinders.

Leeds are going to need a rebuild you feel this summer both on the pitch and off it, but I feel like there will be better candidates out there than Gerrard - although he does need to build his stock up again somewhere.