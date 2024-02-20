Highlights Hayden Hackney is drawing interest from West Ham, with a potential move to the Premier League on the cards.

Concerns about Middlesbrough's promotion chances and Hackney's injury impact his possible departure.

Hackney's strong stats and potential for development make a move to a club like West Ham appealing.

West Ham have emerged as the latest club to show an interest in Hayden Hackney.

It was previously reported that a number of top Premier League clubs were scouting the Middlesbrough midfielder earlier this campaign.

Now, according to The Sun, the Hammers are ready to make their interest in the 21-year-old concrete this summer.

The club is planning for next season, and believes Hackney could be a strong addition to their squad.

Boro may need to gain Premier League promotion this term in order to stand a chance of holding onto the youngster, given his progress at this stage of his career.

Carlton Palmer: “It is a feeling that Hayden will leave Middlesbrough”

Carlton Palmer is sceptical that Middlesbrough can earn a top six finish this season given their inconsistent form.

On that basis, the 58-year-old has claimed that it is highly likely Hackney will leave the Teesside club this summer.

“West Ham, amongst other Premier League clubs, are very serious about signing Middlesbrough’s young star Hayden Hackney,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Hayden’s been blighted by injury this season, which has hampered his season somewhat.

“But he has done very, very well in now being selected for the England U21s.

“With Middlesbrough’s lack of consistency this season, it’s going to be difficult for them to overhaul a seven-point deficit to at least get in the play-offs.

“So, it is a feeling that Hayden will leave Middlesbrough in the summer for pastures new.

“Certainly, he will be going to the Premier League, and it’s believed, although he’s had a dip in form, that Middlesbrough would be looking to expect a fee of £12m to 15m.

“Obviously, it’s always difficult to see whether a player can step up to the Premier League, but he’s a young lad with plenty, plenty of ability, and that has earned him a call-up to the England U21s.

“So, yes I think should Middlesbrough not get promoted this season, we could see Hayden Hackney leaving.

“You look at a club like West Ham, would he get a chance to play at West Ham? Probably more likely to break through into West Ham’s first team than one of the bigger clubs, so yes that could be a very, very good move for the player.”

Hayden Hackney's stats

Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough passing stats Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile Ranking (vs. midfielders) Passes Attempted 79.54 98 Pass Completion (%) 87.3 88 Progressive Passes 8.51 96 Progressive Carries 2.08 84 Successful Take-Ons 0.97 68 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.46 71 Progressive Passes Received 2.66 69

Hackney has been an impressive part of the Boro team since breaking into the first team squad last season under Michael Carrick.

He was an important part of the side as they finished fourth in the table last year.

However, form this season has been difficult to replicate due to a difficult summer window, with the team now 13th in the table and seven points adrift of the play-offs.

Next up for Carrick’s team is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on 24 February.

West Ham move would be difficult to turn down

Hackney has come through the ranks at Boro, and so may feel an attachment to the club and look to compete for another year in the Championship.

However, if a club like West Ham comes knocking then it will be difficult to turn that down.

The Hammers are in the mix for European qualification and are currently competing in the Europa League, which is a lot of pedigree to potentially join.

If Boro receive an offer in the region of £15 million, then this seems like a realistic deal that could happen this summer.