Highlights Sunderland are in talks with Barnsley to sign Callum Styles and improve their midfield options for a promotion push.

Carlton Palmer believes Styles would be a positive addition to the squad due to his experience and versatility.

Sunderland is currently 10th in the Championship table and looking to improve their form to keep up with their rivals.

Sunderland are in talks with Barnsley over a deal to sign Callum Styles from the League One side.

According to The Northern Echo, the two clubs are set to discuss terms of a potential move in the coming days.

Sunderland are aiming to improve their midfield options, with Michael Beale’s side looking to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Styles spent last season on loan with Millwall, where he played a role in helping Gary Rowett’s side compete for a play-off place.

He could have a similar impact on the Black Cats, with the club falling outside of the top six in recent weeks.

Palmer gives Styles verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that Styles would be a positive addition to Beale’s squad, praising the midfielder’s experience

The 58-year-old has claimed that this is an area of the team that needs improvement and the Hungary international is a logical choice to bring into the fold.

“It is reported that Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Barnsley’s midfield player Callum Styles,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Styles is young at 23, but has good experience and he's a versatile player.

“He's played over 100 league games at a Championship level.

“Styles is a Hungarian international and Sunderland are looking at a loan move with a view to a potential transfer at the end of season.

“I think Callum would be a very useful addition to Sunderland’s squad.

“He spent last season on loan at Millwall where he played a significant part in helping them push towards a playoff spot.

“He joined Barnsley in the summer of 2018 for £500,000.

“In the short term it makes good sense because he can play anywhere in that midfield area, and if he goes on to fulfill his potential he could go on to make Sunderland a very significant profit.

“This would be a very good bit of business given his versatility in midfield for Sunderland, who've been playing several players in midfield who are not considered as natural midfield players.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently 10th in the Championship table, three points adrift of the top six.

Defeat last weekend to Hull City saw Beale’s side fall behind the Tigers in the standings.

Related Mick Beale left bemused by Sunderland fan criticism Sunderland manager Mick Beale has been left bemused by the criticism of his side, waving off fans calls for him to be sacked.

Two losses in a row has put some pressure on the new head coach to get results, as Sunderland risk falling behind their rivals even further if their form doesn’t improve.

Next up for the Wearside club is a clash at home against Stoke City on 27 January.

Styles would be a smart signing

It was surprising when Styles didn’t make the move to somewhere in the summer as it is clear he should be competing in the Championship.

The Hungary international is a versatile figure that could bring a lot to this Sunderland team.

The midfield lacks depth and competition, which he can provide.

The 23-year-old is also capable of playing across the left flank, which could be quite useful if any more injuries pile up at the club.