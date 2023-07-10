This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Burnley defender Bobby Thomas, according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave Turf Moor on a loan deal again this summer and QPR are keen on signing the player.

Thomas enjoyed a successful loan spell at Barnsley last season, but it now looks like he will be playing in the Championship in the 2023/24 season, as QPR are keen, but they also face competition from Cardiff City.

Would Bobby Thomas be a good signing for QPR?

We asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on QPR’s interest in Thomas and they shared whether this would be a good move for the player.

Here's what they had to say...

Adam Elliott

QPR’s transfer business so far hasn’t been something to get the supporters excited ahead of the new season.

The departures of Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, and Seny Dieng will have some supporters worried about what is to come.

Thomas is a promising young defender, and at the right price will be a sensible pickup. However, he doesn’t change the outlook entirely at Loftus Road.

The 22-year-old looks like the type of defence-first centre-back Gareth Ainsworth will like in the heart of his side, but he has also never played at Championship level previously despite impressing for Barnsley in the back end of last season.

The business so far has been uninspiring but overall this is a step more in the right direction for Ainsworth and QPR.

Brett Worthington

QPR are in desperate need of new bodies this summer after a dismal campaign last season.

The Rs have already lost several key players and are bound to lose more, so it is imperative that the club look to start getting some newcomers through the door.

The club lost Rob Dickie this summer, so adding a player like Thomas, who is a similar type of player, is very sensible.

Thomas seems to fit the profile that Ainsworth likes to have in his defence, and with his successful spell at Barnsley last season, Thomas is bound to be someone who wants to impress in the Championship.

On a loan deal, this would be a very tidy pick-up by QPR and one that would help in building a strong defence for the new season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's certainly an interesting one.

You can see why QPR are keen on making additions in this department, given they are incredibly light in the position.

However, I would question whether or not Thomas would be a regular starter at Loftus Road, with the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne surely ranking above him.

If that's the case, would Burnley and Thomas want to go on loan to QPR? Or would they prefer somewhere where Thomas would be guaranteed more regular football?

It will certainly be interesting to see if this deal goes through ahead of the new campaign.