‘A very technical gifted footballer’ – Wolves player linked with QPR expected to leave this month: The verdict

QPR have joined Birmingham City and Bristol City in the race for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to the Daily Mail.

Sanderson is expected to leave again on loan this month despite being recalled from his spell with the Blues at the start of January.

But would he be a good signing for the R’s? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

It could be a smart signing.

Sanderson is a good player and one that has proven himself already at Sky Bet Championship level.

I think this could be good experience for him if he moves to a side that is challenging at the right end of the table and they also play in a system that he could suit.

He is adept at working in a back-three or back-four and QPR boss Mark Warburton will appreciate that versatility given the systems he likes to use in west London.

Sanderson is a bright young defender with a good future ahead of him and I think this could be a really exciting move for all involved.

Charlie Gregory

Based on his showings for Birmingham and previously for Sunderland, I think that he would be a great signing for QPR.

The defender is only young but has already shown a maturity and a talent that belies his age. He was one of the Blues best players during his short-term deal there this campaign and it’ll be a huge blow for them to lose him – especially if he ends up with a divisional rival.

QPR are a side with play-off ambitions and this is a play-off level of signing. He could walk into the defence now if needed and whether he starts from the get-go or not, he will be an important squad player for them to have.

If they can pull off a deal, then it would be a shrewd bit of business and would really help QPR in their ambitions for the rest of the season.

Billy Mulley

Dion Sanderson is proving to be an excellent defender who can go on to enjoy excellent success with Wolves, with his performances with Birmingham City suggesting that he is more than competent enough to operate at the top end of the division.

Not only does he consistently display maturity beyond his years, but he is also an intelligent reader of the game.

Sanderson also possesses the physical attributes that are required to shine in the second-tier and are extremely athletic.

He is also a very technical gifted footballer who can be trusted in possession and can start attacks from the back with his pinpoint passing.

All in all, this would be an excellent signing for the R’s to make and he would bolster their chances of going on and securing their ultimate objective, promotion.