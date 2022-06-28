“A very surprising link” – Club in advanced talks with Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Serie A side Salernitana are in advanced talks with Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, it has emerged.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the club’s sporting director Morgan De Sanctis has travelled to London in an attempt to finalise an agreement for the Chilean international.

Brereton-Diaz had yet another impressive campaign in the Championship in 2021/22, scoring 22 goals and registering three assists in 36 second-tier appearances.

The forward has one year remaining on his current deal after Blackburn exercised an extension last month.

With the above in mind, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether a move to the Serie A side would be a good move for the Chilean international.

Billy Mulley

A very surprising link it must be said, especially when considering the calibre of clubs that have been actively mentioned in his pursuit.

Looking to kick on after narrowly avoiding the Serie A drop, Brereton Diaz is certainly an exciting prospect who will immediately bolster their attacking options, in what was a low scoring campaign.

But whilst it is an interesting proposition, there are better moves out there for him this summer, it has to be said.

Possessing excellent levels of natural ability, potential and industry, Brereton Diaz has what it takes to join a club battling higher up in a top division.

Declan Harte

This would be a strange move for Brereton Diaz considering some of the other clubs he has been linked to.

A move to Serie A would be a thrilling next step and he could really excel at that level.

But Salernitana does not quite excite in the same way that a move to Sevilla or West Ham might, as was previously reported.

If the Chile international is to move to Italy, he should be aiming higher than that and looking to a team that can challenge for a European berth.

It would also be surprising if the Italian club could stump up the high transfer fee that Blackburn will no doubt command in any negotiations.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from Brereton’s perspective.

On the one hand, the chance to play in a league such as Serie A must be appealing, given the quality and reputation of a number of clubs competing in the Italian top-flight.

However, a move to Salernitana itself feels risky, given the club only narrowly avoided relegation by a single point last season, as well as the questions over the existence of the club that emerged back in December, due to issues around its ownership.

That means this would feel like a move that would not offer Brereton a great deal of security, especially with regards to top-flight football.

With that in mind, while a move to Serie A may not be a bad one for the striker, Salernitana may not be the best club for him to make it with.