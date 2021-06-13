‘A very smart signing’ – Swansea City interested in summer swoop for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are getting some of their transfer business underway now as they aim to recover from the frustration of missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

One area that Steve Cooper might have to address this summer is midfield. That comes with both Southampton and Newcastle United interested in making a potential move for Matt Grimes after his excellent form for the Swans last term in the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Swansea are now interested in making a move for Matty James, with him set to be a free agent this summer as his contract with Leicester City comes to an end.

It is believed that the Swans see his experience as a potentially valuable asset for them as they aim to kick on again next term and battle it out for promotion once again.

With Swansea interested in signing James, we asked our FLW whether they feel it would be a good signing for Cooper’s side to make…

Toby Wilding

This may not be a bad signing for Swansea to make in my opinion.

With speculation surrounding the future of captain Matt Grimes already starting to emerge in the early stages of the transfer window, it does seem as though Swansea may need to add a central midfielder to their squad this summer.

James is someone who could fill that role, with his experience at this sort of level making him a reliable candidate to do so, while at 29-years-old he still has time to make a useful impact at The Liberty Stadium for some time to come yet.

Add to that the fact that the midfielder is available on a free transfer, which will help the club in the current financial climate, and it does seem as though this is one is a deal that you feel may yet prove to be worth looking into for those making the decisions at Swansea.

Jordan Rushworth

This could potentially be a very smart signing for Swansea to make this summer, James is a player that has a lot of quality and experience to bring to the table and he would certainly enhance the options that Cooper has available to him in the middle of the park.

If Swansea were to lose Grimes then he will be a player that it is going to be very difficult to replace. James has shown during his loan spell with Coventry that he can still be someone that can dictate the play and also create and score goals from the middle of the park.

You would back Cooper to get the best out of someone with James’ ability if he does arrive at the Liberty Stadium this summer. If he could stay injury-free then he might well be able to make a real difference and help to guide some of their younger players with his experience on and off the field.

Given the likes of Bristol City and Cardiff City are also interested, this is not going to be an easy one for Swansea to pull off. However, they are the side have finished in the top-six in the last two seasons and with Cooper in charge they will be an attractive proposition. This is a signing that might be perfect for both parties.

Jacob Potter

If he can hit the ground running, then this will be a very smart bit of business.

With Matt Grimes being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, Swansea are going to need to look at signing an alternative to him in the near future.

James could prove to be the ideal player to fill the void left by Grimes, as he’s got experience of playing regularly in the Championship.

He’s also played at a higher level in the Premier League whilst with Leicester City, and his experience would certainly come in useful for Steve Cooper’s side, as they look to win promotion back into the top flight next season.