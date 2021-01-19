‘A very smart signing’ – Cardiff City complete deal to sign 24-year-old: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Cardiff City have recently completed a deal to sign defender Perry Ng on a three-and-a-half year deal from League One side Crewe Alexandra.

The 24-year-old made 183 appearances in total for Crewe, and was a regular for David Artell’s side this term, as they challenge for a top-six finish in the third-tier.

Ng has signed for a Cardiff City side that have struggled for consistency in their results this season, with Neil Harris’ side currently sat 15th in the Championship table.

Football League World’s Cardiff City fan Ben Johnsey has issued his thoughts on Ng’s arrival, and was pleased to see the club address filling the right-back role.

“Having completed the signing of Crewe captain Perry Ng, Cardiff City have finally filled the right-back role, having been without an out and out right-back for almost two months.

“Ng will likely come into the side on Wednesday for QPR, which will see Bacuna get his chance back in the midfield, something I believe to be of equal importance. I feel Ng will be a very smart signing for Cardiff, and will do more than just fill the role.”

The Cardiff City supporter outlined what Ng will bring to Neil Harris’ side this season, and highlighted his leadership qualities, having captained Crewe Alexandra at the age of just 24.

“The right-back offers something Cardiff have been lacking, another leader and hard-hitting player. With the sales of the likes of Paterson and Peltier Cardiff have definitely lost some big personalities in the dressing room.

“This has really started to show in recent performances with Cardiff’s game often lacking tempo. Ng will go a long way to solve this, former captain of Crewe at just 24, the player definitely has the leadership qualities to help bring some stability to the Cardiff City Stadium.

“Known for his good defensive ability Perry Ng will be looking to make a real difference in what’s been an inconsistent Cardiff defence. I believe the full back could offer centre half Curtis Nelson the defensive assistance needed to get back on form. The former Oxford man had a good start to life at Cardiff but has seen a downturn this season, coinciding with the injury to Osei Tutu.

“With current makeshift right-back Bacuna not known for his defensive accolades this has left Nelson with the need to overcompensate. By sorting this Perry Ng could make big strides in tightening up Cardiff’s defence.”

Johnsey reiterated the importance of signing a right-back in this month’s transfer window, which could result in Leandro Bacuna returning to his more natural role in central midfield.

“I don’t think it’s possible to stress just how important signing a right-back was for Cardiff this window. With injuries and Bacuna out of position Cardiff had been weakened massively over the pitch causing somewhat of a domino effect.

“The lack of Bacuna’s pace in the middle has been noticed with Cardiff often finding themselves in a bit of a stalemate in the middle of the park.

“At 24, this signing continues to show Cardiff’s determination to bring the age of the squad down, having also recently signed 21 year old striker Max Watters. I’ve personally been very impressed with the signings made under Neil Harris, while the results need to pick up and fast there is definitely an eye for the future.”

