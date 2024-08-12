This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are eyeing a potential move for ex-Leeds United defender Liam Cooper this summer.

According to Teamtalk, Pompey are considering an approach for the centre-back as they look to strengthen John Mousinho’s defensive options.

Cooper is currently available as a free agent following his departure from Elland Road earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old made 15 appearances in the Championship last season, including eight starts, but is currently without a club (all stats from Fbref).

The Lancashire Telegraph reported earlier this summer that Blackburn Rovers were locked in talks with the Scotland international, meaning Portsmouth will face competition to win his signature.

Liam Cooper - Leeds United league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2014-15 29 (25) 2015-16 39 2016-17 11 (8) 2017-18 30 2018-19 36 2019-20 38 (36) 2020-21 25 2021-22 21 2022-23 18 (16) 2023-24 15 (8)

Liam Cooper Portsmouth verdict

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes that Cooper would be a smart signing for the club this summer.

He has claimed that the team needs to be reinforced in defence for the season ahead, and that the veteran’s experience will be a great asset to have in the squad.

“Honestly I think it would be a very smart pickup,” Ioannidis told Football League World.

“It’s no secret that we are kind of short in the defending department, with Poole obviously out long-term, not expected to be with us for at least another month.

“Ryley Towler, as solid as he was [Saturday], cannot be our starting centre-back.

“We need more experience at the back, and I think Cooper could just be the player to provide us with that.

“By the looks of things, he could be a very smart pickup.

“I would love to see another centre-back join us, generally, and if it’s Cooper then so be it.”

Portsmouth’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Portsmouth have made a number of signings already this summer, having earned promotion to the Championship last season.

New signings Elias Sorensen, Andre Dozzell, Matt Ritchie, Jordan Williams and Sam Silvera all featured in their opening league fixture last Saturday.

A 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road gave the team a positive result in their start to life back in the second division.

Portsmouth have also signed the likes of Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer and Jacob Farrell during the transfer window.

While the market is set to close on 30 August, free agent arrivals like Cooper can still be signed after this period.

Cooper signing would be solid move for Portsmouth

Cooper has a lot of valuable experience he can bring to a young team like Portsmouth, especially their backline.

While he did struggle for game time last year, this was an ultra competitive Leeds side with Premier League ambitions that came third in the table.

He can still very much contribute to a team competing at this level, and he was competing regularly in the Premier League as recently as two seasons ago.

Given he’d be a free agent, and thus a relatively cheap signing to complete, this could prove a very smart, risk-free addition to Mousinho’s squad for the coming campaign.