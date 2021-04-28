‘A very smart move’ – Stoke City eye Sheffield Wednesday player transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are believed to be one of the teams interested in a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass according to Football Insider.

Windass has been a regular for the Owls this season, and has chipped in with ten goals and six assists from his 42 appearances this term for Darren Moore’s side.

His efforts look as though they aren’t quite going to be enough to see Sheffield Wednesday remain in the Championship beyond this season though, with the Owls currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and four points adrift of safety, with just two matches remaining of the 2020/21 season.

If they are to be relegated into League One, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the club move players on to ease the wage bill at Hillsborough.

It is also claimed by Football Insider that Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are also believed to be keen on a deal to sign Windass during the summer transfer window.

George Harbey:

I’m not really sure what to make of this.

First and foremost, Windass has been an excellent player for Wednesday in what has been such a tough season for them.

He’s chipped in with ten goals and six assists mostly from an attacking midfield role, and he is certainly good enough to stay in the Championship.

What does this mean for Nick Powell, though? Windass is a very similar player to him, so maybe they are preparing for life without him?

He’d be a shrewd replacement, mind you.

Ned Holmes:

I like this move from a Stoke perspective.

While Josh Windass isn’t a prolific goalscorer, he is a dynamic forward and that’s the sort of player that the Potters need to be adding in my eyes.

Without Tyrese Campbell, it’s something they’ve missed and with Rabi Matondo and Jack Clarke’s futures unclear, signing Windass could be a very smart move.

Given Wednesday could well go down, prizing him away from them shouldn’t be too difficult either.

He’s proven in the Championship and could be quite cheap, what’s not to like about that sort of deal?

Phil Spencer:

This is a signing that could be ideal for a club like Stoke City.

Josh Windass is a really effective player at Championship level and if Sheffield Wednesday go down it’ll be no surprise to see him playing in the second tier again next term.

Michael O’Neill is looking for offensive additions and I think that the 27-year-old would be a really popular signing at the Bet365 Stadium.

He’s showed this term how effective he can be in a struggling team and Stoke will be hoping that he can help them to thrive next term.