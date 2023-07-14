This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday have a serious interest in signing Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara, according to BBC Sheffield journalist Rob Staton.

This news comes after it was recently confirmed by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna that the midfielder will leave the club on loan this summer.

The 26-year-old joined the Tractor Boys last summer from Plymouth Argyle, but injuries and competition for places saw Camara limited to just one appearance in League One last season.

Now, it seems Sheffield Wednesday are one of the teams keen on the midfielder, but Staton adds that it may come down to whether Ipswich want to send Camara to a fellow Championship team, but the Owls are keen.

Would Panutche Camara be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

We asked some of the writers at FLW whether Camara would be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday and if he is needed at the club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This could turn out to be one hell of a signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they get the deal over the line.

The 26-year-old was magnificent for Plymouth during his time at the club, and when Ipswich signed him, many thought he would go on to become even better.

However, it hasn’t worked out like that, and instead Camara finds himself in a position where he’s got to get his career back on track and show why the Tractor Boys signed him in the first place.

Of course, League One and the Championship are different, but there is no reason why Camara can’t be as effective as he was for Plymouth in the third tier.

Therefore, this could be a very smart move from Wednesday, as they need to be looking to refresh their midfield this summer.

Barry Bannan will, of course, be crucial for the Owls, but after that, there aren't many options in that area of the pitch. So, adding someone like Camara would definitely be an improvement, and with his defensive capabilities, he could allow players like Bannan and George Byers to flourish further up the pitch.

Wednesday would be heading into the new season in a stronger position with Camara on board than they would without him.

Sam Rourke

I can see why Sheffield Wednesday have Panutche Camara on their radar this summer.

It's not quite gone to plan for the 26-year-old central midfielder at Ipswich Town since joining the club with a plethora of injuries and heightened competition making it tough for the player to get a consistent run of games.

However, it must be remembered just how impactful Camara was for his previous club Plymouth Argyle.

He was undoubtedly one of the division's standout midfielders with his industrious and defensively strong contributions in the middle of the park, and he's still only 26 so has plenty of time to continue his development.

This would be a low-risk addition for Wednesday in my eyes if a fee or loan agreement can be reached and would offer Munoz an alternative dimension in the middle of the park.

His grit and strong tackling capabilities will allow the likes of Barry Bannan and George Byers to play slightly more advanced roles, ultimately allowing them to have more say in the final third whilst Camara can screen in-front of the Owls back-line.

I can really see the sense in this move.