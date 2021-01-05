‘A very smart addition’ – Huddersfield Town close in on Newcastle United transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are closing in on the signing of Rolando Aarons, according to Chronicle Live.

The Newcastle United man has fallen way down the pecking order at St James’ Park with the winger not included in Steve Bruce’s 25-man Premier League squad.

As a result the 25-year-old is set to be sold by the Tynesiders with a move to the John Smith Stadium on the cards.

But will a move to West Yorkshire be a good deal for the winger?

The writers at FLW have their say…

George Dagless I think it could work out. Aarons is a decent player but I think it’s fair to say he perhaps needs a spell in the Championship to actually get playing again and show the quality he has. He’s a tricky attacking player with a point to prove and I think with Josh Koroma’s injury in mind it would make sense for Huddersfield to add to their offensive options this month. Of course, there’s a possibility that he just might not be up to scratch or hit the ground running but Carlos Corberan will feel he can get the best out of him and if he can he’ll be an asset – it’s worth a punt.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Huddersfield Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Goalkeeper, left in 2015, now plays for Cardiff City Jonas Lossl Alex Smithies Jed Steer Danny Ward

Chris Thorpe I think this would be an interesting addition from Huddersfield’s perspective as Aarons is a player who has yet to really fulfill his potential. This move top the Terriers will offer him a good chance to really show what qualities he has to offer and I think his versatility can only help that. He plays predominantly as a winger that likes to whip balls into the area on hisd favoured left foot, so I really think he could add an extra dimension to his new side’s attacking play. This could well prove to be a very smart addition by Carlos Corberan and it shows he is scouring the market for bargains that can make a real difference. Toby Wilding This ought to be a decent deal for Huddersfield. The fact that they have been keen on for him so long – having missed out on him in the summer – highlights their faith in his ability to make an impact for them, meaning there will be a good deal of pressure on him once he arrives at The John Smith’s Stadium. Indeed, Aarons is certainly going to feel as though he has a point to prove after struggling to get too many opportunities at Newcastle, and if he can up his game in order to do that, something which Huddersfield look to be in a good position to benefit from. Given he is most naturally a left-winger, you imagine that is where we will see Aarons for the majority of his time with the Terriers, you imagine that is where we will see him most, given the club’s other natural senior option in that position, Adama Diakhaby, has struggled to impress recently, another apsect which could make this a smart move from the Terriers.