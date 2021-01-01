‘A very similar player to Wilfried Zaha’, ‘Serious talent’ – Crystal Palace handed boost in pursuit of EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are still interested in QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and the west London club are ready to sell him this month, according to TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and the Eagles, who were linked in the summer, have been touted with an interest this month but face competition from West Ham United.

But do Palace need to sign him this month?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think they could do with a bit of a lift, for sure.

We have seen Ebere Eze shine since making the step-up to the Premier League with Palace, and that should give fans confidence of Osayi-Samuel doing the same if he joined.

He is a quick, strong, fearless winger who loves to take players on and create goals, whether that be for himself or his teammates.

He is a very similar player to Wilfried Zaha, and I think that they would be daft not go in for him given his current situation at QPR.

16 questions about Mark Warburton that QPR fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 1. At which current Premier League club did Warburton play as an apprentice? Tottenham Arsenal Leicester City Brighton

Jacob Potter

I still think this is a deal that makes an awful lot of sense.

Osayi-Samuel has really impressed me whilst with QPR, and he could be available at a cut-price deal with his contract expiring at the end of this year’s campaign.

We’ve already seen that Roy Hodgson is willing to give players from the Championship a chance in the starting XI, with Osayi-Samuel’s former QPR team-mate Ebere Eze featuring heavily for the Eagles this term.

Palace could certainly benefit from signing another attack-minded player in the January transfer window, and I believe that Osayi-Samuel could be the player to add more pace and creativity to their side.

They’ll know that they’ll have to battle hard to land his signature though, with a number of sides interested in striking an agreement with the winger at this moment in time.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a cracking signing.

Of course, Palace signed one of QPR’s best players in the form of Ebere Eze who has fitted into life at Selhurst Park and the Premier League seamlessly.

Bright-Osayi Samuel is a serious talent, and is a real threat on the flank with his explosive pace and strong dribbling ability.

For me, he has all the credentials to cut it in the Premier League and you feel Palace could be a great fit, with Zaha’s future still in question.

Eze and BOS could pick up where they left off at QPR, and emulate their devastating impact in the top-flight.

I expect Palace to be at the front of the queue here.