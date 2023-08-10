Highlights QPR's recent defensive struggles have prompted them to pursue a deal for Sunderland defender Danny Batth, who may bring leadership and structure to their backline.

Queens Park Rangers are looking to agree a deal which will see them sign Sunderland defender Danny Batth.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who reports that the Rs are pushing to finalise a deal for the experienced defender in the coming days.

QPR had an awful start to the Championship campaign, being thumped by Watford, and it seems they are looking to add Batth on a free transfer to ease their defensive woes.

The 32-year-old has been an important player for Sunderland since joining in January 2022, but it seems the club is willing to let the player leave this summer.

Blackburn Rovers were leading the race for the ex-Wolves defender, but it now seems QPR are closing in on his signature.

Is Danny Batth a good signing for QPR?

While we wait for the deal to be finalised, writers at Football League World have given their thoughts on Batth joining QPR and whether he is a better option than what they currently have.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

He may not have been their ideal signing when it came to improving their defence this summer, but QPR may just be about to make a very shrewd signing in Danny Batth.

The centre-back has been expected to leave Sunderland, with Blackburn Rovers looking like the most likely destination. But QPR have now stepped in, and considering their diabolical performance against the Hornets, it is no surprise that the club are after a defender and have brought an experienced one in like Batth.

Gareth Ainsworth will have been concerned by the lack of leadership and know-how in his defence, but adding Batth could go a long way towards resolving that.

Batth still has plenty to offer at this level, and given how he’s performed for Sunderland, this makes perfect sense for the Rs.

He will add a bit of calmness and composure to their backline, but more importantly, a presence and structure that they have lacked for a few months. From the looks of things, getting Batth in on a free transfer is a real smart move by the club, but he alone can’t improve their defensive woes, and he will need more help along the way.

Alfie Burns

It's been a tough start to the season for QPR after a difficult end to the previous campaign and an awkward summer.

There is a lot of pressure on the end of this transfer window as Ainsworth, quite obviously, doesn't quite have the quality on board to make this a comfortable campaign.

Of course, you can argue and debate what QPR need to make themselves sure of their Championship status, yet someone like Danny Batth can't really be classed as anything other than a good signing given their current position.

Batth is experienced and heading into this current season on the back of a good year with Sunderland, where he played his part in what was a memorable return to the second-tier.

Ainsworth needs that mix of quality and experience, and there won't be too many QPR fans turning their noses up at this potential agreement.