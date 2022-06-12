“A very sensible pick-up” – QPR join transfer battle to land midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are gearing up for a new era under Michael Beale as he was named as Mark Warburton’s successor.

It’s a first managerial role for the former Aston Villa assistant and he will be eager to put his own mark on the team over the coming months.

To do that, he will expect to be active in the market and reports have today suggested that Will Vaulks is on the R’s radar.

The Welsh international is set to be available on a free transfer later this month when his deal at Cardiff City expires and he is attracting plenty of attention, with Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke also credited with an interest.

But, would he be a good addition for QPR? Will he make the XI under Beale? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Justin Peach

With Michael Beale in charge, it would be logical to assume he will deploy a high-pressing style of play, something he has been involved with at Rangers and Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard.

Will Vaulks will suit that style, it’s just whether Vaulks is the right man. He’s typically a better player out of possession and can make rash decision when retaining the ball.

For that reason, I would find an alternative to Vaulks, as the likes of Luke Amos, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell and Stefan Johansen better suited.

They would be much better utilising their budget for other, weaker areas of the squad.

Marcus Ally

This would be a very sensible pick-up for Stoke this summer.

Vaulks has been a reliable midfielder for some years now in the Championship, and would add strength in depth to Michael O’Neill’s central midfield contingent.

With the powers of Joe Allen and Sam Clucas fading in the last couple of seasons, the Potters need to add some freshness into midfield with new talisman Lewis Baker making a great impact after signing in January.

Vaulks would be a smart addition alongside Jordan Thompson, to allow other more attack-minded players the licence to go forward.

The Welshman has a well-rounded skillset and should be able to adapt quickly.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

Josh Cole

Although it is fair to say that Vaulks struggled with his consistency last season, he could prove to be a useful addition to QPR’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

The Wales international certainly knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship as he has made 188 appearances at this level during his career.

In search of a new club, Vaulks may end up thriving under the guidance of Michael Beale if he builds a rapport for QPR’s new head coach.

The R’s will need to act quickly in order to have the best chance of sealing a deal for Vaulks as he certainly isn’t short of interest.