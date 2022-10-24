“A very Jekyll and Hyde performance” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts to 20-year-old’s display v Burnley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland would have taken some positives out of their first-half showing against Burnley at the weekend, it was just their second-half performance that let them down.

Having taken a solid 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes, the side crumbled and fell to a 4-2 defeat against the Clarets. The signs were there that the Black Cats would be on form and could steal a good three points from a side right near the top of the Championship.

In the end though, the club couldn’t do enough and had to come away with nothing. There were still some displays from the squad that were solid though and players like Amad Diallo have gained some confidence from the fixture, with the winger having bagged his first goal at the Stadium of Light.

Another player whose display perhaps flashed hot and cold was that of Trai Hume. The young right-back has was entrusted with a full 90 minutes of action at the weekend, despite previously having only featured in three league games before that. He did impress by winning more duels than anyone else on the field but, on contrast to that, the 20-year-old also lost more duels than anyone else.

It was a real battle for the Northern Ireland man at the weekend then and speaking about his performance, Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke revealed that he thought the showing was very ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ and that while he was promising, there was also some room for the player to continue to get better and improve.

Speaking about the defender then, he said:”Trai Hume had a very Jekyll and Hyde performance I think is the way to describe it. First half, he was brilliant, his link-up with Amad and his ability to get forward, he looked really promising. In the second half, when Anass Zaroury started to get the better of him, he seemed to definitely struggle a lot more. He shied out of a challenge for their goal. Admittedly, it was a brilliant strike but the strike really shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“So it was a very Jekyll and Hyde performance but there’s promising signs – but there’s also improvements to be made.”

The Verdict

Sunderland have been excellent so far this year and looked like they were on course for another superb win at the weekend over Burnley.

However, that second half performance really did let them down and they ended up having to come away with no points. Still, there were some positives for Tony Mowbray to take from the game and having had such a young and relatively refreshed team, they did show a good account of themselves.

One name that did show how solid he could potentially be at this level is Trai Hume. At just 20-years-old and with four appearances to his name this season so far, he has already shown an ability to hold his own in the second tier and to compete with some of the biggest and best names the division has to offer.

Winning more duels than anyone else on the field shows a willingness to get stuck in and work hard for his team and whilst there is some inexperience and some development still to be done as a player, he could still prove to be a solid option for Sunderland this campaign.