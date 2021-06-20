‘A very intriguing move’ – Sheffield United link with transfer swoop for 15-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Sheffield United forward Rhys Healey according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Healey is currently playing his football for French side Toulouse, and has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for them in total, since signing for the club back in 2020.

He has previously been on the books with the likes of MK Dons and Cardiff City, and could be set for a return to English football this summer.

It is also claimed by TEAMtalk that West Brom, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are also keen on landing Healey’s signature this summer, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to sign him.

A move to Bramall Lane could be a tempting proposition for Healey, with the Blades targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, whilst under the management of Slavisa Jokanovic.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Sheffield United’s interest in signing Healey this summer, and whether he’d be a good enough addition to the Blades squad this summer or not.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that this could be a rather decent signing for Sheffield United if they manage to get it done.

The Blades badly lacked a prolific goalscorer last season, and that is something they will not doubt need to address, both to push for promotion from the Championship next season, and to compete if they do secure a return to the Premier League.

Healey is someone who does have a decent record in front of goal with both MK Dons and Toulouse, suggesting he can score goals in different surroundings, which is something that could make him an appealing prospect to those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

It is also worth noting that the likes of David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp are approaching the latter stages over their careers, meaning that the addition of the 26-year-old Healey could help Sheffield United secure some attacking firepower in the longer term, which could be important to the club’s recovery from such a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Chris Thorpe:

This is a very intriguing move from the Blades as they are very well stocked up front.

It’s understandable from the perspective that Jokanovic will want to bring in his own players but Healy isn’t needed right now.

Maybe it could indicate that they are looking to sell some of their current strikers.

The player’s goal record is very good and you can see why he’s attracting interest in his services this summer.

However playing in the Championship presents much tougher challenges and it would be a gamble to bring him in for me.

Jordan Rushworth:

Healey could be a very good potential addition for Sheffield United to make this summer with the forward someone that has the ability to be a reliable goalscorer and some that could thrive in a team that should create plenty of chances next term under Slavisa Jokanovic.

At Toulouse forward is someone that has proven himself to be undaunted by making a move to a different league under the weight of the expectation of being someone who could score the goals needed to help a side challenge for promotion. That saw him fire in 15 league goals to help them reach the Ligue 2 play-offs.

He is now heading into the prime years of his career and seems to be a player that would be more than capable of reaching the 15 to 20 goal mark in the Championship if he gets regular starts at that level next season. Therefore, he would have to be an appealing prospect for the Blades.

This is a signing that Sheffield United should go for if they can get him for a reasonable price. They have to back Jokanovic’s judgment on players and if he feels Healey is the right fit for his side then they should be prepared to go and get him.