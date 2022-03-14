“A very intelligent player” – Gary Rowett shares glowing verdict on Millwall defender

Gary Rowett has heaped his praise on Daniel Ballard, following the on-loan Arsenal defender’s display against Middlesbrough on Saturday, during a conversation with News at Den.

Millwall extended their unbeaten run to seven during their goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough, with the Lions three points shy of the Championship play-off positions.

Ballard, 22, was a worry going into Saturday’s clash, with the defender limping off against Blackburn Rovers during last week.

Appearing 23 times in the league for the Lions this season, Ballard has been an integral member of the starting XI when available.

Speaking to News at Den about Ballard after Saturday’s draw, Rowett said: “He’s an incredibly professional lad.

“It was a combination really of the fact he desperately wanted to play and the fact that his injury wasn’t that serious. He’s had them before and they’ve always healed quite quickly.

Think you’re a hardcore Millwall fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Lions quiz

1 of 25 Where was Jed Wallace born? Luton Huddersfield Reading Swindon

“We probably wouldn’t have put him back in today but yesterday he was saying he couldn’t feel anything, said he felt absolutely fine.

“We went through some slow steps to see if he was okay. Arsenal were happy for him to be involved so I’m glad he got through it.

“Dan is a very competitive centre-half, that’s why we’re a good fit for him. For him, it’s continuing to learn those little nuances of where and when to go tight.

“In a three [in the centre of defence], you saw it second half, we had an opportunity to go and step and [for him to] show he’s a good a good footballer as well and has a good range of passes when he steps in.

“He can show that other side to his game but he’s been very good for us so far. We do our diligence on any player we bring in and I think with Dan he’s shown that at each level he’s played [ that he’s comfortable]. He was comfortable in League One with Blackpool. He’s come through in a slightly less conventional way than some of the Arsenal players.

“Every time he steps up he seems to deal with it. He’s done the same with Northern Ireland. He’s had to play on the left at times and dealt with that.

“He’s a good player and a very intelligent player as well who picks things up very quickly.”

The verdict

Stepping up to Championship level very well, Ballard has emerged as a top defender in the division this season, with Rowett’s comments not coming as much of a surprise.

Possessing a wide range of defensive attributes, Ballard thrives in a physical battle, whilst he is also an excellent technician, consistently proving both these abilities throughout the campaign thus far.

Given the ability he is showing now, combined with the incredibly high ceiling he has when it comes to what he can continue to show, Ballard should be knocking on the door at Arsenal when this season comes to an end.

The 22-year-old is likely to continue being an important part of Millwall’s continued play-off push, with defensive solidarity proving to play a big role in Millwall’s recent run of form.